InMobi Integrates Mobile Supply With Yahoo’s Demand-Side Platform for Direct Advertiser Access

Supply Path Optimization Provides Clear and Transparent Access to Valuable Audiences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced a direct integration of its InMobi Exchange supply-side side platform (SSP) into Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP), giving advertisers, brands and media buyers across Yahoo’s extensive global portfolio of clients direct access to premium in-app supply and global user base, at scale.

Previously, InMobi’s substantial supply of international audiences had only been available through third-party exchanges; this collaboration provides SDK-powered direct inventory, without intermediaries, creating smooth supply path optimization for advertisers around the world and establishing increased transparency and efficiency for buyers. For InMobi’s wide stable of publisher partners, being plugged directly into Yahoo’s DSP means increased monetization capability and higher coverage with premium Fortune 500 brands.

Yahoo’s omnichannel DSP is fueled by more than 200 billion data signals, enabling optimized and efficient reach and relevance. Yahoo partners with the industry’s premier supply, including its own SSP, to bring advertisers and brands robust inventory opportunities, while driving supply optimization.

“Supply path optimization is an important element that many are focused on throughout the industry,” says Kunal Nagpal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Publisher Platform and Exchange at InMobi. “This partnership gives advertisers a straight line to the Yahoo DSP with greater efficiencies in setting-up and optimizing campaigns to better reach target audiences.”

“Yahoo cultivates robust, diverse premium supply,” says Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Vice President of Global Revenue and Client Solutions at Yahoo. “In partnering with InMobi, we’re creating a more direct line of sight for advertisers and boosting transparency and optimization opportunities.”

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

About InMobi

InMobi is a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, it is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. InMobi’s mission is to power its customers’ growth by helping them engage their audiences and build meaningful connections. Its affiliated businesses – Glance, an unconsolidated subsidiary that offers a lock screen-based content discovery platform and video platform Roposo – help InMobi create new content and commerce experiences in a world of connected devices. InMobi is headquartered in Singapore, maintains a large presence in San Francisco and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, London and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

