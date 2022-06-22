InMoment Named a Leader in People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms Report for Q2, 2022

– Independent report named InMoment as one of only five top vendors in the Leaders position in the people-oriented text analytics market



– The report evaluated 13 of the most significant vendors in the market across 29 criteria

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2, 2022. Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 13 of the most significant text analytics vendors across 29 evaluation criteria, and named InMoment along with only four other vendors as a Leader in the evaluation.

In its vendor profile of InMoment, Forrester states that the company’s acquisitions of MaritzCX in 2020 and Lexalytics in 2021 are “…paying off—the acquisitions beef up InMoment’s people-oriented text analytics capabilities and enable it to address all relevant use cases (beyond just VOC or CX analytics).” The report states “InMoment XI is a solid choice for customers who want a platform with a well-balanced mix of knowledge and ML-based AI, the ability to deploy OOTB solutions quickly, and deep custom application development capabilities (especially for embedded analytics).”

“We are pleased to be named a Leader in Forrester’s People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms report,” says Mehul Nagrani, General Manager, AI Product & Technology. “It validates for us our approach to providing an integrated platform with deep expertise in analyzing both structured and unstructured data, and reflects the hard work of the team to integrate key Lexalytics text analytics and machine learning technology into our product portfolio. We are committed to delivering AI-based technology to further our ambition of helping businesses improve experiences for their employees and customers.”

InMoment is committed to helping brands using an integrated experience approach, to collect, listen to, and analyze feedback from every type of touchpoint and individual interaction throughout the customer journey. This is accomplished by focusing on omnichannel data integration, knowledge-based AI, document-level text analytics, natural language understanding, personalization, and by developing products that help businesses identify and act on the highest impact experiences—which analytics driven insight can help do—making people more productive, customers more loyal, and businesses more profitable.

The People-Oriented Text Analytics Platforms, Q2, 2022 report is available here.

