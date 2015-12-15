Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Appoints Parizad Olver to Board of Directors

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (“IS&S”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Parizad Olver (Parchi) to serve as a Director.

Dr. Shahram Askarpour, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very excited to have Parizad join the Board of Directors. Her background in aviation finance as well as her experience with special mission operations will be an asset to IS&S and further strengthens the Board.”

Ms. Olver is currently the Founder and Managing Partner of Panorama Aero, a US-based special mission aerospace lessor and end-to-end logistics provider which she founded in 2018. Ms. Olver also serves as Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed public company. From 2009-2018, Ms. Olver held numerous leadership positions during her time at Cowen Inc., including President and CEO of Cowen Aviation Finance, Head of International Strategy and Managing Director. Prior to Cowen, Ms. Olver held senior positions at Fortress Investment Group, Ramius Capital Group and Morgan Stanley. She received an MBA from Columbia University, MBA from London Business School and a BS from University of California, Berkeley (Haas School of Business).

