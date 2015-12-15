Insight Partners with Global Nonprofit Vivli on First-Ever Industry Antimicrobial Resistance Research Platform

Clinical research initiative combats global threats to public health by accelerating data sharing on infection-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping clients accelerate their digital journey, announced today that it has worked with Vivli, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing human health through clinical research data sharing, to support the launch of Vivli’s Antimicrobial Resistance Register (AMR Register). The revolutionary, global platform allows biopharmaceutical companies to share susceptibility data on infection-causing pathogens.

“The launch of the AMR Register platform marks a critical step in combating the growing global health threat of antimicrobial resistance, in which illnesses that were once easily treatable with antibiotics are becoming more difficult to cure,” said Vivli Executive Director Rebecca Li, PhD. “The support of Insight’s technology solutions and deep technical expertise was integral in Vivli’s efforts building the AMR Register, which can help researchers securely access critical raw data, combine and analyze multiple datasets from across the industry, contain the risk of antimicrobial resistance and, ultimately, advance scientific knowledge.”

The launch of Vivli’s AMR Register is the first single, streamlined online platform to promote open sharing of industry surveillance data and will support researchers in their efforts to:

Identify global, regional and local changes in resistance rates of pathogens;

Detect trends in multi-drug resistance by analyzing data over time and enable modelling of future resistance trends;

Catalyze innovation around new antimicrobial drugs; and

Help inform national and international policy and antibiotic stewardship.

“Research insights that are informed by reliable, robust data ecosystems are hugely important across the healthcare industry, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises, who are working to control antimicrobial resistant infections and protect human health,” said Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager, Solutions, Insight. “Innovation like the AMR Register fills that gap in data translation and can spur meaningful action that has the potential to save lives as Vivli works to curtail one of the top global public health threats. We are proud to support Vivli’s work and vision preserving antibiotics for — and protecting the health of — future generations worldwide.”

Insight has been the nonprofit’s long-standing technical development and platform maintenance partner, supporting Vivli’s launch of its Covid-19 data sharing portal in April 2020 and its global clinical trial research platform in 2018.

The AMR Register is guided by a Scientific Advisory Board of influential leaders in antimicrobial resistance and global health, including Henry Kajumbula, MD of Makerere University College of Health Sciences; Trudie Lang of the Nuffield Department of Medicine; Marc Mendelson, PhD, of Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town; Arjun Srinivasan, MD, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Janet Midega, PhD, from Wellcome; and Andy Stergachis, PhD, of the University of Washington. The AMR Register was made possible with an initial seed grant from the Wellcome Trust.

For more information on Vivli’s AMR Register, visit amr.vivli.org.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

About Vivli

Vivli is a nonprofit organization working to advance human health through the insights and discoveries gained by sharing and analyzing data. Data sharing initiatives include the Antimicrobial Resistance Register for AMR surveillance data and the Vivli Platform for clinical trial data. Vivli acts as a neutral broker between data contributor and data user and the wider data sharing community. For more information, visit www.vivli.org and follow us on Twitter @VivliCenter.

Contacts

Scott Walters

Insight Enterprises



Tel. (480) 889-9798



Email: [email protected]

Ariel Kouvaras

Sloane & Co.



Tel. (212) 446-1884



Email: [email protected]