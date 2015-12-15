insightsoftware Appoints Former SAP Concur Sales Lead to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Keith Payne will be responsible for growing the company’s APAC footprint while building a world-class sales team and partner ecosystem

NSW, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the appointment of Keith Payne as Sales Director for Asia Pacific (APAC). Keith joins from SAP Concur, where he spent more than five years leading Sales and Customer Success in ANZ.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, insightsoftware helps businesses make sense of their data in real time through its world-class, easy-to-use reporting and analytics solutions. Its goal is to drive greater financial intelligence across organisations.

Keith is a talented sales leader with experience scaling sales operations and growing revenue from SaaS-based productivity solutions. Prior to joining insightsoftware, Keith served as the ANZ Head of Sales at SAP Concur, and before that, Global Services Sales Director at FUJIFILM Business Innovation, formerly known as Fuji Xerox. He has also worked at NetReturn (NetSuite) and Nuance Communications where he managed enterprise healthcare sales across the region. Based in Sydney, Australia, Keith will be responsible for growing the company’s APAC footprint by building a world-class sales team and partner ecosystem focused on mid-market and enterprise customer growth.

Keith’s appointment comes at a critical time, where against the backdrop of a recovering economy, finance teams’ roles have shifted from one focused on past performance reporting, to a strategic one influencing how businesses operate through key business data. Today, finance teams are straddled with much more responsibilities than before, yet few are equipped with the right tools to deliver on their roles and to manage this shift, contributing to an industry-wide talent drain.

“insightsoftware is regarded as an innovator in the EPM space with a focus on transforming the financial and operational reporting process from one that is heavily manual, to one that is automated,” said Keith Payne. “Its offerings eliminate the guesswork in understanding oft-complex financial and performance data, while seamlessly integrating with existing technology systems, making it easily accessible across a business. The company’s incredible growth in a short span of time is a testament to the calibre of its leadership and commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience. I look forward to building on this growth with the rest of the team.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Keith to the insightsoftware family. His deep-seated understanding of the space we operate in, and knowledge of the market, made him a natural candidate as we continue expanding our global footprint,” said Shirley Riddick, General Manager of Asia Pacific. “Keith is not only an outstanding sales leader, he shares our ambitions to transform organisations’ relationship with data. insightsoftware is committed to making financial and operational reporting, and budgeting, forecasting and planning a seamless experience for CFOs and their teams, and Keith’s experience is valuable in making our solutions the go-to in APAC.”

