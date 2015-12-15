insightsoftware’s Embedded Analytics Solutions Named A Leader in 2022 Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

insightsoftware’s Logi Analytics product suite recognized as a top choice for both customer experience and credibility

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced its Logi product suite of embedded analytics solutions has been named a leader in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services, earning high marks for both customer experience and vendor credibility in the business intelligence (BI) and analytics sector.

Since Logi Analytics was acquired by insightsoftware in April 2021, the embedded analytics solutions have continued to excel as an identified leader in Dresner’s flagship industry benchmark. In the 2022 report, the embedded analytics products again achieved scores above the overall sample while showing key improvements for a majority of product and consulting measures. Logi solutions are recognized as best-in-class for consulting value and an overall leader in both customer experience and vendor credibility with a perfect recommended score.

“Our flexible, low-code development environment empowers software teams to rapidly deliver the analytics features their end users are craving,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at insightsoftware. “With Logi Composer, Logi Report, and Logi Info now under the insightsoftware umbrella, we’re committed to continuing to deliver embedded BI tools that move the needle for our customers, providing a fast and cost-effective way for application teams to deliver much-needed analytics feature. This acknowledgement by our customers in the Dresner Advisory Services report that our customers see our commitment and the value we deliver to their businesses.”

“We congratulate insightsoftware on strong placement for its Logi solutions in our annual analytics and BI Market assessment,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “In 2022, Logi solutions scored generally above the overall sample and maintained its perfect recommend score.”

Among other findings, the report identifies operations as the biggest area driving decisions. There is markedly room for growth: Finance is the least penetrated area today for BI tools—half of organizations surveyed reported less than 20% penetration of BI tools into their finance departments. insightsoftware helps global organizations solve key challenges with financial and operational reporting and puts business data and insights into the hands of decision-makers.

The 13th edition Flagship Business Intelligence Market Study is Dresner Advisory Services’ broad assessment of the BI market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions. The report offers a real-world perspective on the market, including analyses of adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, success with BI, plus a robust industry section.

To view the full report and learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi solutions, click here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

