Introducing Meshnet – NordVPN’s new feature allows users to create their own VPN server in seconds

The new feature lets you route your internet traffic through other devices over encrypted private tunnels

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NordVPN has announced a brand new feature called Meshnet , which will allow users to connect directly to other devices instead of routing their traffic through a VPN server, solidifying the company’s stance as an industry leader.

“Whereas a traditional NordVPN connection redirects your internet traffic through servers, Meshnet lets you create your own NordVPN server, made up of only your own or your friends’ devices, regardless of their location. All that’s needed is a NordVPN subscription,” says Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN.

Meshnet opens up endless new possibilities for how you can utilize NordVPN, but main use cases can be divided into three categories:

File sharing. Meshnet overcomes location limitations and allows users to send or receive files from their family members, friends, or colleagues with ease. Users no longer need to host their work projects on a server in order to make it accessible to other team members or clients – just give them access through NordVPN. The new feature requires two-way consent, so users never have to put their privacy at risk.

Gaming. Meshnet works as a virtual Local Area Network (LAN), so users can play multiplayer games with their friends without needing any LAN cables. Regardless of if they live in a different neighborhood or a different country, with Meshnet, users can all connect to the same server from various locations and enjoy their time together.

Internet traffic routing. With Meshnet enabled, users on holiday can route their traffic through a laptop left at home, allowing them to browse the internet with their own IP address. Whereas a regular NordVPN service routes your internet traffic through VPN servers, in the meantime changing your IP address to that of the server, Meshnet lets you create your own NordVPN server through your own or your friends’ devices, no matter where they are in the world.*

“This feature release is a gamechanger and will truly transform how our users utilize NordVPN. Our product team has been working relentlessly for the past few years, which really began with the development of our flagship technology — NordLynx — the bedrock behind Meshnet that allows us to provide amplified privacy solutions without sacrificing industry leading speed,” says Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN.

To utilize Meshnet, users need to update their NordVPN app and make sure they are connected via the NordLynx protocol, then just turn it on in the NordVPN app and link up to 10 personal and/or 50 external devices. More detailed instructions can be found here .

NordVPN is part of Nord Security . Nord Security is moving with confidence towards becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. Apart from NordVPN, the cybersecurity company is home to three other market-leading products: NordPass , a next-generation password manager; NordLocker , an encrypted cloud storage solution; and NordLayer , an advanced network access security solution for businesses.

More about Meshnet: https://nordvpn.com/features/meshnet/

* Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices can route internet traffic through other devices, but only Windows and Linux devices permit traffic routing through them.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. For more information: nordvpn.com .

Contact:

Matas Duda

[email protected]