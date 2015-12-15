ISG positions L&T Technology Services as Leader in Digital Engineering Services

LTTS recognized for its expertise across Design and Development (Products Services, Experience), Customer/User Engagement & Experience, Platforms & Application Services, Connected and Intelligent Operations

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTTS #AbhishekSinha–L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in all 5 quadrants for the North America market in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services report.

ISG recognized LTTS’ leadership competencies across Design and Development (Products Services, Experience), Connected and Intelligent Operations – Discrete Industries, Connected and Intelligent Operations – Process Industries. LTTS has also been rated as a ‘Leader’ in Integrated Customer/User Engagement & Experience and Platforms & Application Services in North America.

LTTS has been recognized for its emerging engineering frameworks, connected operations in discrete industries and transformation journeys across multiple verticals. LTTS’ range of Machine Learning (ML), IoT and digital service offerings is further augmented by an engineering design talent pool with capabilities in digital technologies to deliver world-class products and services, ISG noted.

Mr. Jan Erik Aase, Partner & Global Head – ISG Provider Lens, ISG Research, said, “Over the years, LTTS has become the preferred ER&D Services partner for major global organizations, supporting such enterprises with best-in-class digital engineering services. LTTS brings with it a perfect alignment of digital competencies, deep engineering expertise, end-to-end view of digital value chains and products and services across all phases of the utility curves and lifecycles. LTTS’ proficiency in engineering services is not only confined to the technical aspects but is also amply demonstrated in its culture of innovation, patent portfolio and expertise in hardware architecture.”

Mr. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services, said, “LTTS has successfully helped clients transform the value proposition of their product and services by architecting and executing future-ready digital product and platform roadmaps through user-centered services. We have been investing in digital and leading-edge technologies and providing a wide range of services from chip to cloud as more of our customers are embarking on the journey to digital transformation, both in products as well as the shop floor. This strategy has helped us become the partner of choice to over 300 global customers. This recognition by ISG is an endorsement of our business value and impact.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 20,800 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/

Contacts

Aniruddha Basu



L&T Technology Services Limited



E: [email protected]

T: +91-80-67675707