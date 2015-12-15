Iskratel unlocks next-generation broadband technologies for Telekom Slovenije

The universal Iskratel Lumia C16 delivers much needed versatility and flexibility for urban and rural deployments

Kranj, Slovenia, June 28, 2022 – The route to critically upgrading fibre-optic networks towards next-generation PON broadband has been made easier today with the successful trial of the Iskratel Lumia C16 for Telekom Slovenije, the national telecommunications operator in Slovenia.

Iskratel also announced that its compact Combo PON (XGS-PON and GPON) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) has been successfully tested by several operators. Suited for urban and rural population densities alike, the Iskratel Lumia C16 is ideal for meeting various needs of end users, from a typical residential quad play (broadband internet access, television, telephone and wireless service provisions) to the most demanding residential uses; from SOHO to mobile backhaul.

“At Telekom Slovenije, the premier Slovenian service provider, we are leading the way with the introduction of 10Gbps Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) communications. In addition to the improved data rates and capabilities, we are also looking to benefit from the flexibility that Combo PON OLTs deliver,” said Mitja Štular, PhD, Member of the Management Board, responsible for technology at Telekom Slovenije. “We recognise Combo PON technology as a catalyst for the fusion and unification of FTTH access networks. Beside delivering services to both residential and business users, the unified network will also connect base stations for mobile communications – not only of 5G, but also mobile generations to come.”

Iskratel’s OLT portfolio includes a complete fibre-access offering of GPON, XGS-PON and Combo PON technology to address various operators’ migration needs. At the forefront of the portfolio, Iskratel Lumia C16 is a unique Combo PON OLT that offers an outstanding level of versatility and flexibility for both GPON and XGS-PON deployments. The Iskratel Lumia C16 is energy-saving and aligns with Iskratel’s overall environmental strategy, actively contributing to the reduction of energy consumption and related greenhouse-gas emissions.

“We are glad to see the benefits of our Combo PON OLT recognised by one of the most comprehensive providers of communication services in the region,” said Iskratel Broadband Business Development Director Mitja Golja. “Iskratel Lumia C16 will allow Telekom Slovenije to continue its path to next-generation access networks.”

About Iskratel

With 75 years of experience, Iskratel is one of the leading European providers of customized communications solutions for the areas of telecommunications, transport, public safety and energy as well as for electronic manufacturing services (EMS).

Over 900 employees develop high-quality OLT and CPE products in their own innovation and production centres, including at the headquarters in Kranj, Slovenia. Numerous operators of all sizes rely on Iskratel’s modern and sustainable products for optical broadband networks (XGS-PON, GPON, Combo PON) and the award-winning end-user devices (CPE). Member of the global technology group S&T, Iskratel has a local presence in more than 50 countries and is consistently expanding its market position, especially in Western Europe.

