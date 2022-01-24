Ivanti Named a Leader in Omdia Universe Enterprise Service Management Report

Ivanti recognized for its diverse and richly integrated set of capabilities that support hybrid and mobile-centric work, proactive service management and self-healing capabilities, and low/no-code capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that leading analyst and consulting firm Omdia named the company a leader in its Omdia Universe: Selecting an Enterprise Service Management Solution, 2022-23 report. Ivanti is being recognized for its diverse and richly integrated set of capabilities that support hybrid and mobile-centric work, proactive service management and self-healing capabilities, and low/no-code capabilities.

The report evaluated 7 select vendors based on a matrix of capabilities, attributes, and features such as IT infrastructure and service, IT operations management, security operations, IT business management, deployment and integrations, business workflows, digital employee experience, and reporting and analytics. Of the providers evaluated, Ivanti is one of only three Leaders.

The Omdia Universe report states, “Ivanti’s combination of strong service management, security, and endpoint management capabilities make it a solution worth shortlisting by enterprises looking to deliver against digital workplace initiatives.” It also notes, “Ivanti has made significant investments over recent years in developing its Neurons platform into a market leader.”

Ivanti first introduced the Ivanti Neurons platform in July 2020 to help organizations address the exponential growth of edge devices, the unprecedented increase in cyberattacks, and the need to provide employee experiences that equal the quality of everyday consumer experiences. Today, Ivanti Neurons empowers organizations to autonomously self-heal and self-secure devices and self-service end users. For example, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM modernizes service delivery for IT and beyond by offering full flexibility to deploy in the cloud, on-premises or a hybrid combination. Ivanti Neurons for ITSM delivers strategic value through automated workflows, eliminating costly manual processes, while making businesses more efficient, compliant and secure. It assists IT teams in being proactive by fixing problems before anyone notices and reduces escalations by empowering service desk teams to quickly resolve many more incidents on the first call without disrupting employee productivity.

Additionally, Ivanti releases updates to the platform on a quarterly basis to further help customers quickly and securely embrace the future of work. For example, Ivanti recently released the Digital Experience Score within the Ivanti Neurons platform to provide a 360-degree view and real-time insights into the devices, operating systems, networks, and applications that employees rely on in the Everywhere Workplace. It proactively monitors and effectively measures the impact of the total employee experience by individual, employee, division, department, and persona. It immediately gets organizations out of using ticket counts as a proxy for employee experience, as closing tickets alone is not the service-level agreement (SLA) that needs to be measured; rather, organizations need to quantify how effective IT and digital experiences (XLAs) are and seek new ways to improve them.

“It’s an honor to be named a leader in this latest iteration of the Omdia Universe ESM report,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. “Our placement in the report is a direct result of our differentiated product roadmap and vision, strategic acquisitions that have strengthened the platform over the past year, and diverse set of capabilities that support the future of work. Looking ahead, we will continue to enrich the platform with more advanced AI capabilities that push the boundaries of innovation and create richer digital experiences for both IT teams and employees.”

As noted in the Omdia Universe report, “Ivanti’s vision is to support customers in evolving traditional reactive support models and approaches to those that are more autonomous, driven by automation and self-healing bots and virtual assistants. Ivanti also recognizes the important role that self-healing and digital employee experience capabilities will play in developing support structures that are compatible with more modern, mobile-centric, and hybrid work styles.”

