Ivanti Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year as a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

Ivanti recognized for strong management, support and security capabilities across a broad range of devices in the Everywhere Workplace

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US48325122, May 2022).

The IDC MarketScape report examined 19 vendors that offer UEM software with device and application management functions for PCs, laptops, and mobile devices and that achieved a UEM product revenue of $5+ million for the 2021 calendar year. Of the providers evaluated, Ivanti is one of six companies named to the Leaders Category.

“It’s an honor to be named a leader for the second consecutive year, especially since UEM has never been more critical for organizations,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “UEM is the key to enabling hybrid and remote work, and we believe this is validation that we have one of the most robust overall UEM solutions. Ivanti Neurons for UEM platform makes it possible for IT teams to manage devices – from Windows to macOS, iOS to Android and beyond to IoT – so employees can work securely in the Everywhere Workplace. We also will continue to add automation and Self-Healing capabilities to our platform to further help organizations deliver contextual and personalized Digital Employee Experiences.”

Ivanti Neurons for UEM enables IT administrators to gather detailed device data in real time, automate software and OS deployments, personalize workspace environments, and proactively fix end user issues. It increases employee productivity, simplifies device management, and improves security posture by providing complete visibility into an organization’s entire asset estate and delivering automation across a broad range of devices, including Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Linux, Unix, iOS, Android and IoT devices. Ivanti Neurons for UEM also integrates with the company’s enterprise service management (ESM) and cybersecurity solutions, providing a single pane of glass for enterprises to self-heal and self-secure devices, as well as self-service end users proactively, predictably, and autonomously.

The IDC MarketScape report states, “Ivanti is the only vendor that provides end-user support, security, and technology operations product portfolios among UEM vendors in the market. Adjacencies in ITSM and IT asset management allow Ivanti to provide a Digital End-user Experience (DEX) Management score, which is derived from experience metrics across device, security, and IT service management.”

To learn more about Ivanti Neurons for UEM, click here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 45,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

