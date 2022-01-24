Janine Cristiano Joins Hedley May as New York Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hedley May announced today that Janine Cristiano has joined as a Partner, based in New York, to deepen its capability in the placement of Human Resources talent for the firm’s broad range of global corporate and financial services clients.





Cristiano joins Hedley May having previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Houlihan Lokey, Ares Management, and Smith Barney, and as the Head of Human Resources for corporate groups at Ernst & Young. Cristiano has developed and led international teams based in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the US who were responsible for delivering the full suite of Human Resources services to their companies. She has extensive experience building Human Resources functions from the ground up as well as reorganizing inherited structures that require transformation.

With the addition of Cristiano, Hedley May is appointing a seasoned practitioner to its Human Capital Management search practice.

“We are delighted to expand Hedley May’s market presence in the US and enhance our franchise. Janine adds specialized expertise to our platform that will provide our clients with fresh insight as they seek to develop world class HR functions,” said Laura McPhail, US Partner.

Karen Frizzell, Partner leading the HR practice in London, UK, added “With her exceptionally deep and wide-ranging HR leadership experience, Janine brings fantastic insight, knowledge and understanding to our global HR practice and Hedley May as a whole. I am very excited about Janine’s arrival as it will further enhance Hedley May’s reputation for having a market leading HR search practice, able to seamlessly execute US and global HR leadership appointments.”

“I have first-hand experience with the dedication, professionalism, and excellence of Hedley May, having worked in close partnership with the firm since 2009. Hedley May has established a preeminent position as a global boutique search firm of choice, and I am beyond excited to join this talented group of search professionals and to work with clients in appointing outstanding HR professionals,” said Cristiano.

