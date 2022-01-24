Jasper Therapeutics Announces Annual Virtual Stockholders Meeting to be Held on Thursday, June 23, 2022  

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR), a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This year’s meeting is a virtual stockholder meeting conducted exclusively via live audio webcast on the Internet at https://www.cstproxy.com/JasperTherapeutics/2022. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed, stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2022 are entitled to participate and vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting. To participate, stockholders will need to enter the 12-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such stockholders.

Information about the virtual meeting webcast and instructions for how stockholders can participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting are included in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2022 and are available on the “Investors—Financials & Filings” section of Jasper Therapeutics’ website at www.jaspertherapeutics.com or the website for the 2022 Annual Meeting at https://www.cstproxy.com/JasperTherapeutics/2022.

About Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective, and potentially curative, allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. A clinical study of JSP191 as a novel, disease-modifying, therapeutic for patients with lower risk MDS is also planned to begin in 2022. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing its preclinical mRNA hematopoietic stem cell grafts platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.

