Jax.Network has released Layer-2 stablecoins on BscScan, Polygonscan, Etherscan, Avalanche C-Chain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jax.Network, a blockchain project focused on building an energy-standard monetary system, has minted WJAX, JAXUD, and JAXRE on its DeFi platform. The Layer-2 stablecoins are available on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, Polygon and Avalanche C-Chain now.

WJAX (Wrapped JAX), JAXUD (JAX Dollar), and JAXRE (JAX Rupee) are stablecoins, minted by the smart contract on Jax.Money . This DeFi platform can be used to issue localized derivatives soft-pegged to an energy token JAX, which retains its stable value thanks to a unique reward function . At the moment, tokens can be tracked at BscScan , Etherscan , Polygonscan , and Snowtrace (Avalanche C-Chain) .

Token Network BSC Ethereum Polygon Avalanche C-Chain WJAX 0xf07352E8e3b88e8500D24301f5FC05A916d708cc 0x2Df380cD3eeB7F1Ee5deB087Fe9FbCF8959095Ee 0x1d60AA1D6137Dcb1306C8A901EBd215Ca661d0cb 0xdd32f4dba92b04f2d4ade25dfad7a127027c379d JAXUD 0xeff49aED7baaBa69DCBdA577b34850c41e8F5226 0x935b0bF173552cd55E53AD651a783430a5700cD4 0x9e79696a4c1163d35f01d71dcbbc5c139691c6d3 0x1d60aa1d6137dcb1306c8a901ebd215ca661d0cb JAXRE 0x86ECE7D9cdA927B3Ec4044Df67B082FA55A1c198 0x88d7FE32284f1dBD398D58222DE8DFd87dD75460 0xd85a8b4964850ae85121d5652e6f0696512feb10 0x9E79696a4C1163D35f01d71DcbBc5C139691C6D3

“The current debt-facilitating monetary system manipulates people into working for currencies that are subject to inflation. We took several years to come up with a currency backed by energy, reflecting efforts put into its mining and launched a whole new energy-standard monetary system to serve people’s needs all around the world,” Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network, revealed in a comment.

Apart from their transactional use, localized stablecoins such as JAXRE and JAXUD offer an excellent arbitrage opportunity with their fiat representations, as Jax.Money provides better exchange rates. Feel free to try out energy tokens fully backed by on-chain reserves at Jax.Money now!

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

About Jax.Money

Jax.Money is a stablecoin payments system with 100% on-chain reserves backed by energy spent or Proof-of-Work. Its primary function is issuing localized derivatives soft-pegged to an energy-underwritten stablecoin (Wrapped JAX). Such a solution helps to maintain the stable value of a localized derivative and to simplify the payment process itself.

