Jellyworks Inc CEO Alex Lineton to Attend Exclusive Adobe Event in London England

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2022) – Jellyworks Inc (the “Company” or “Jellyworks”) is excited to announce the attendance of their CEO, Alex Lineton, to an invite only Web3 event in London, England.

The breakfast event will be hosted by Adobe, a multinational technology company, and is being held at the world renowned Fortnum and Mason. Mr Lineton will be amongst some of the leading minds in the luxury Web3 space, collectively defining the future within this most coveted market segment.

The event comes at a great time for Jellyworks as they rebrand and continue to build out their Web3 offering, changing the look and feel of the Company to better reflect who they are.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/126684_fig1.jpg

Alex Lineton

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8274/126684_fig1a.jpg

About Jellyworks Inc.

Jellyworks are a specialist team covering revenue generation across all decentralized Web3 technologies.

As Web3 specialists, Jellyworks’ aim is to generate robust and sustainable revenues for our investors through our expertise in all aspects of Web3.

Contact:
[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126684

Related Stories

Junshi Biosciences Highlights Pipeline Advances in Immuno-Oncology Through Nearly 40 Data Presentations of Icatolimab and Toripalimab at ASCO 2022

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Zealand Pharma Presents Data from Phase 1 Trial of Dapiglutide at the 82nd Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions and Announces Dapiglutide to Move into Phase 2 Trial for Obesity

Infinity Stone Announces Work Program at Zen-Whoberi Copper-Cobalt-Platinum-Palladium Project

For Every Special Occasion and Celebration, Yowie Puts the SURPRISE in Party

ENERGY TRANSFER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Energy Transfer LP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

You may have missed

Junshi Biosciences Highlights Pipeline Advances in Immuno-Oncology Through Nearly 40 Data Presentations of Icatolimab and Toripalimab at ASCO 2022

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Zealand Pharma Presents Data from Phase 1 Trial of Dapiglutide at the 82nd Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions and Announces Dapiglutide to Move into Phase 2 Trial for Obesity

Jellyworks Inc CEO Alex Lineton to Attend Exclusive Adobe Event in London England

Infinity Stone Announces Work Program at Zen-Whoberi Copper-Cobalt-Platinum-Palladium Project

error: Content is protected !!