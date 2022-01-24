Jellyworks Inc CEO Alex Lineton to Attend Exclusive Adobe Event in London England

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 6, 2022) – Jellyworks Inc (the “Company” or “Jellyworks”) is excited to announce the attendance of their CEO, Alex Lineton, to an invite only Web3 event in London, England.

The breakfast event will be hosted by Adobe, a multinational technology company, and is being held at the world renowned Fortnum and Mason. Mr Lineton will be amongst some of the leading minds in the luxury Web3 space, collectively defining the future within this most coveted market segment.

The event comes at a great time for Jellyworks as they rebrand and continue to build out their Web3 offering, changing the look and feel of the Company to better reflect who they are.

Alex Lineton

About Jellyworks Inc.

Jellyworks are a specialist team covering revenue generation across all decentralized Web3 technologies.

As Web3 specialists, Jellyworks’ aim is to generate robust and sustainable revenues for our investors through our expertise in all aspects of Web3.

