Jesta I.S. Releases Vision 22 to Optimize Global Retail Supply Chains and Product Journeys from Concept to Consumer

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#erp–Jesta I.S. Inc., a global developer of modular cloud solutions and unified ERP for retailers, e-Tailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, is excited to announce a significant upgrade to its Vision Suite software.

Vision 22 introduces many new features and includes significant enhancements across its four foundational areas of focus. The powerful new capabilities will optimize supply chains and product journeys from concept to consumer by improving communication across global partner networks, accelerating new and bulk merchandise distributions, empowering consumers with cross-channel self-service and on-demand shopping capabilities, equipping businesses with robust analytics, and much more.

Jesta’s Vision 22 addresses the urgency for supply chain transparency, collaboration and agility, and allows users to act at every step of the product journey. Exciting features include:

Sourcing & Demand ERP for Wholesale and Brand Manufacturers

Reduce human intervention through a centralized order management portal that consolidates B2C/B2B orders in a consistent manner for pricing, discounts, business rules and data enrichment

Resolve disruptions through real-time bidirectional communications across your supplier network to manage raw materials, cut & sew, and in-transit shipments

Discover additional sales opportunities through rapid order entry incorporating future product availability, pricing, tier discounts and marketing messaging in one location for the sales team

ERP & Merchandising for Retailers and e-Tailers

Optimize pre-season forecasting, planning, receiving and channel allocation with the introduction of advanced forecasting, assortment planning and allocation formulas

Accelerate digital growth by leveraging new channel inventory reservations, and the ability to set and manage unique channel thresholds for true cross-channel availability

Fast track the adoption of paperless workflows among buyers, vendors and stores by leveraging the latest digital document management hub to digitally enrich product master, POs, RTVs, allocations, transfers, receipts, invoices and other transactions

Omnichannel & POS for Retailers

Increase gross margin through an Endless Aisle catalog that allows associates to display and order products from a vendor to be drop-shipped directly to the customer

Capture the attention of Gen XYZ through white-labeled mobile apps that connect e-Commerce and stores enabling item scanning lookup, self-service ordering, unified loyalty, real-time offers and shared baskets across channels

Eliminate lost sales and maintain presentations on the floor with mobile apps that locate products anywhere and provide real-time stock requests

Business Intelligence & Dashboards for Retailers

Pinpoint shrink across returns, employees, voids, gift cards, loyalty and cash management through fraud detection dashboards and exception-based alerting

Refine automated order fulfillment strategy with a centralized view of cross-channel orders (stores, warehouses, vendors), analysis of fulfillment site performance, and auditing of routing engine orchestrations

Know customers through dashboards that provide dynamic segments identifying consumer behaviors and buyer personas for targeted customer engagement

Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S., said: “Jesta’s Vision 22 software is set to optimize vertical brands and retailers’ end-to-end supply chain operations worldwide. The Jesta solution stack seamlessly connects global networks and enables businesses to drive product journeys more quickly and effectively while simultaneously addressing the needs of the next-generation consumer.”

About Jesta I.S.: In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global developer and provider of enterprise software solutions for retailers, wholesalers, and brand manufacturers. Customers like Cole Haan, DSW, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis, and Puma use Jesta’s integrated Vision Suite solutions for end-to-end supply chain management, including product sourcing and procurement, logistics, demand planning, merchandising, inventory management, store operations, and direct-to-consumer deliveries. Learn more at jestais.com/contact-us.

