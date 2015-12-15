JPI Partners with City of Anna to Break Ground on 185 Homes for Seniors

Parmore Anna Senior Living Begins Construction on the First Senior Community in the Growing City of Anna, Texas

ANNA, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JPI, a leader in the development of best-in-class multi-family communities, partnered with the City of Anna to celebrate the groundbreaking of Parmore Anna Senior Living, a luxury independent living community and the first of its kind in Anna. This will be JPI’s second installment in their new line of senior developments. Construction of the development is in partnership with the Anna Housing Finance Corporation.





The new, 150,000 square foot community will span over nine acres and include 185 apartment homes. Prominent features will include a furnished clubhouse, fitness center, craft room, and library, along with a resort-style pool and cabanas. Conveniently located at the northwest corner of Florence Way and East Finley Boulevard in Anna, Texas, Parmore Anna will be just minutes from the intersection of US-75 and TX-121.

“We are excited to partner with JPI, known for its expertise in multi-family construction, as we continue to diversify our housing with our first senior living community in Anna that will meet the needs of our rapidly growing community,” said City of Anna Mayor Nate Pike. “Construction of the Parmore Anna is another step in ensuring that all of our current and future neighbors will have a variety of best-in-class choices when deciding where to live in our community.”

“JPI’s vision for the Parmore experience is to provide a place of comfort, belonging, and dignity for our senior residents,” said Ryan Combs, JPI’s Senior Vice President of Affordable Housing. “We are humbled that the dedicated individuals at the City of Anna believed in our vision and proud of all the hard work that has led to this milestone.”

“Anna Senior Living embodies many of the values that CREA aims to support and uphold, and we are proud to join our partners in breaking ground on this transformative development,” Alison Anderson, Senior Vice President & Originator said. “Offering 185 affordable homes designed for seniors, and complete with built-in amenities and walkable essentials to ensure a dynamic, secure environment for residents, Anna Senior Living is an example of what high-quality affordable housing should be. On behalf of CREA, I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to JPI Companies and all our colleagues who worked to make these homes a reality.”

JPI’s construction team will now begin the 20-month journey to completion in 2023.

“Integrity, collaboration, and innovation are core operating pillars of our team,” said Katie Willis, JPI’s Senior Vice President and Construction Partner. “We are proud to build housing communities that create a safe and supportive home for our most cherished residents. This milestone would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from our Construction team, which includes preconstruction, financial specialists, and quality control. As we pass the torch onto our talented field team, I am excited and grateful for all the efforts that will occur over the next 20 months. We, alongside our talented trade partners, are ready to deliver on our promise to build quality for our customers.”

Residents of Parmore Anna will relax in the comfort and reliability of small-town life while enjoying the convenience of easy access to shopping and entertainment. However, residents will not need to leave the comfort of home to participate in planned social engagements and activities that promote community purpose and belonging.

The lease-up process is anticipated to begin in May 2023 with anticipated move-in period of August 2023. Interested residents are encouraged to visit www.jpi.com/communities/parmore-anna for updates.

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder, and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S., with over 5,000 apartment homes under construction. JPI is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and has an office in California. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI’s executive leadership team has comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to senior-living communities and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing, and asset management services as well as construction, financial, and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF ANNA – With a population of 18,000+ expected to grow to 100,000 by 2050, the City of Anna is among the fastest-growing communities in North Texas. Located in northern Collin County along U.S Highway 75, State Highway 5, and State Highway 121, Anna is a vibrant city that offers its neighbors an excellent quality of life and low cost of living. With undeveloped land still available, Anna is an attractive location for nationally recognized and local favorite retail and commercial establishments. Neighbors enjoy recreational opportunities including golf, parks and trails combined with easy access to the DFW and Red River corridors and a pace of living that offers a hometown feel in a thriving community.

