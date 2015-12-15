Julie Person Joins Third Harmonic Bio as Chief Administrative Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Third Harmonic Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potent, highly selective, oral KIT inhibitor for the treatment of severe allergy and inflammation, today announced the appointment of Julie Person to chief administrative officer. Ms. Person brings more than 20 years of experience in building biopharma organizations that align people practices with strategy to drive successful outcomes for patients and teams. In her role, Ms. Person will hold leadership responsibilities for human resources, corporate communications and facilities.

“I am delighted to welcome Julie to the team to lead our efforts around organizational development as Third Harmonic scales and our work advances,” said Natalie Holles, chief executive officer of Third Harmonic Bio. “We are passionate about building a company that provides the infrastructure, support and growth opportunities to our team that are essential to driving optimal performance as we advance THB001 for the treatment of urticaria and other inflammatory diseases.”

“Behind the incredible science at Third Harmonic Bio are the talented and committed employees dedicated to advancing the next wave of medicine for allergy and inflammation,” said Ms. Person. “I look forward to working with Natalie and the rest of the management team to build a great culture that aligns our operating principles with our goals for the company and for THB001.”

Ms. Person joins the Company from Neumora Therapeutics, where she served as Chief People Officer and oversaw Human Resources and Internal Communications. Prior to Neumora, she was head of human resources at Audentes Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to Sangamo, Ms. Person was the Global Head of Talent Management at Shire Plc., where she played a key role in the integrations of both Baxalta International Inc. to Shire, and Shire into Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Prior to Shire, she spent 12 years at McKesson Corp. in various HR roles of increasing responsibility.

Ms. Person received her undergraduate degree in communications from Saint Mary’s College of California and completed the University of Michigan Ross School of Business Executive Leadership Program.

About Third Harmonic Bio

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for allergy and inflammation. The company’s lead product candidate, THB001, is a highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. The company is in a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy volunteers for THB001 and anticipates initiating a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in cold-inducible urticaria during the second half of 2022. With promising drug-like properties and an encouraging early clinical profile, THB001 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of dermatologic, respiratory and gastrointestinal allergic and mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases. Visit ThirdHarmonicBio.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn to learn more about our work, team, and culture.

