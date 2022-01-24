Jumio KYX Platform Wins Gold in 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Recognition further validates Jumio’s mission to make the internet a safer place and eradicate online fraud

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced it was named a gold winner for access compliance and risk management innovation in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The Golden Bridge Awards are the world’s premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.





Jumio was honored for its KYX Platform, a unified identity verification, eKYC and AML platform that enables companies to accurately establish, maintain and reassert customer trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring. The Jumio KYX Platform combines the power of AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation to help organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance mandates.

“In today’s digital economy, companies are transforming to remain competitive and meet the shifting expectations of digital-first consumers. As a result, more transactions are taking place online, and companies need a reliable way to verify users are who they say they are. The Jumio KYX Platform is revolutionizing the way companies establish and maintain trust online through innovative and industry-leading access compliance and risk management technology,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “This recognition from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards further validates our commitment to making the internet a safer place.”

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. See the complete list of 2022 winners here.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring. Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

