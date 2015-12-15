KBRA Affirms All Ratings for FREMF 2019-K94

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA affirms all of its outstanding ratings for FREMF 2019-K94, a $1.3 billion CMBS multi-borrower transaction. All loans were originated in conjunction with the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation’s (Freddie Mac) K-Deal program. The affirmations follow a surveillance review of the transaction, which has exhibited stable pool performance since securitization.

As of the May 2022 remittance period, there are no delinquent, specially serviced, or loans which have been identified as K-LOCs; however, seven loans (11.1% of the pool balance) appear on the master servicer’s watchlist.

The transaction’s WA KLTV is 116.1%, compared to 120.7% at last review and 117.2% at securitization. The KDSC is 1.37x, compared to 1.31x at last review and 1.35x at securitization.

