KBRA Releases 12 Things in Credit: June 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases topical and timely commentary on credit markets, compiled from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by our Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging issues Van has addressed over the past month are a developing growth shock, powerful but changing consumer spending, and reading between the lines of the Walmart and Target earnings releases.

Each week, we dig into and provide perspective on issues credit-market participants care about. Tune in every Friday to Van’s podcast for the latest. And look for our monthly published recap to catch up on what you might have missed.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Van B. Hesser, Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategist

+1 (646) 731-2305

[email protected]

