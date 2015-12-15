KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for May 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its auto loan ABS indices for May 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized prime and non-prime auto loans.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical


Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director

Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2329

[email protected]

Business Development


Ted Burbage, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-3325

[email protected]

