Keyfactor Unveils New Open-Source Community to Fuel Innovation in Cybersecurity

Empowering developer and engineering teams, the new community will promote secure collaboration and knowledge-sharing on PKI, digital signing, and cryptography tools

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of its new Keyfactor Community. The community will give developers, operations, and engineering teams the knowledge and open-source tools needed to implement the best security solutions for their use case or product.

Security is critical to the success of nearly every enterprise organization that develops connected products or online services. Engineering and operations teams increasingly rely on public key infrastructure (PKI) and machine identities to build, deliver, and run applications securely. PKI provides developers with a flexible and scalable security tool that can be built upon and integrated with business-critical processes and infrastructure. The Keyfactor Community will offer the company’s leading products for cryptography, PKI, and digital signing as open-source community editions available to all users.

“Open-source technology creates an opportunity for innovation through collaboration and encourages transparency to build digital trust in the enterprise,” said Tomas Gustavsson, Chief PKI Officer, Keyfactor. “The new Keyfactor Community empowers users to work closely with industry peers and offers educational resources and access to world-class knowledge through a secure setting. Developer teams carry tremendous power and responsibility in making security-related decisions. Our intent with this new community will be to alleviate much of this burden through access to our entire software stack through open-source software.”

Keyfactor Community users will have access to community editions of EJBCA, SignServer, and Bouncy Castle, as well as free trials of enterprise editions on Azure and AWS cloud. The community software already boasts a large user base with thousands of users acting as quality assurance agents that download, test, and use each new release.

For more information on the Keyfactor Community and to access our open-source software, please visit keyfactor.com/community.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.

Contacts

Press Contact

Nina Korfias



fama PR for Keyfactor



E: [email protected]