Lanistar Unveils Polymorphic Card Technology to Improve Finance Management

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – Lanistar, a fintech platform offering ease of spending solutions, has developed a Polymorphic card with the aim of helping merchants manage their finances. The payment card, which leverages Mastercard’s network, has the capability to hold eight different accounts.

The network launched the polymorphic card early last year, with the startup making plans to expand their clientele over the coming years. According to recent reports, the network intends to distribute just about 9 million of its cards in its first year of trade.

Lanistar Cards can hold up to 8 MasterCard payment cards

The polymorphic cards function as a single point of payment. They have keypads and displays, generating one-time pins and CVV2 codes which expire immediately after use to secure investors’ funds.

Lanistar’s polymorphic cards

The startup’s CEO Jeremy Baber said that they plan to become a big card service provider in the fintech industry. Last year, the UK-based financial service provider launched in Brazil and had planned to issue about 10,000 cards within the region by February this year.

Lanistar restructured their management roles earlier this year, as founder Gurhan Kiziloz stepped down from overseeing the startup’s day-to-day business to chair Lanistar Limited. The company then appointed Jeremy, who issued the following statement;

“We have had our challenges, that is undeniable, but the future is bright, and we will launch in multiple countries in H1 2022 and aim to issue 9 million cards this trading year. In addition, Gurhan has a wider vision for other verticals within the Group, and I think this is a fascinating prospect and maintains Lanistar and the Group’s goal of challenging the status quo.”

Users can now download the Lanistar app on Google Store as well as the Apple Store. Holders can load up to 8 Mastercard payment cards through Chrome on 38 million tills globally.

About Lanistar Limited

Lanistar Limited is a UK-based payment services provider that is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority as an EMD agent of Modulr FS Limited. The company has plans to launch its Cards later on this year after concluding their objectives and projects within the mandate of the FCA.

To find out more about Lanistar and their future developments

