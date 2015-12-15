Larimar Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the Upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Mitochondria and Chloroplasts

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that biomarker studies that have identified genes that are differentially expressed between healthy individuals and those with Friedreich’s ataxia will be featured in an oral presentation at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference on Mitochondria and Chloroplasts during the session on “Organelle Biology Translated into Medicine and Agriculture.” The conference will take place July 17 – 22, 2022 at Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont.

Details on the presentation are shown below.

Presentation Title: Identification of Differentially Expressed Genes in Friedreich’s Ataxia Patients
   
Presenting Author: David Bettoun, Ph.D., Vice President of Discovery and Non-clinical R&D, Larimar Therapeutics
   
Presentation Date: July 21, 2022
   
Presentation Time: 8:40 PM ET

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(484) 414-2715

Related Stories

D9 Technologies Launches New Website

Cyclerion Therapeutics Provides Additional Positive CY6463 MELAS Clinical Data at a Webinar Hosted by United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation

Aleafia Health Announces Closing of Debenture Amendment Transaction

Healthy Extracts Enters Retail Marketplace, Launching Brain Health Products in Over 160 Natural Grocers® Stores Nationwide

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Further Strengthens Board with Appointments of Accomplished Biopharmaceutical Executives, Mr. Anand Reddi and Dr. Kaouthar Lbiati

Aleafia Health Announces Record $43.1 Million Net Revenue in 2022 15-Month Fiscal Year, Strong $8 Million Branded Cannabis Net Revenue in Q5

You may have missed

What States Have The Most Data Breaches?

D9 Technologies Launches New Website

Cyclerion Therapeutics Provides Additional Positive CY6463 MELAS Clinical Data at a Webinar Hosted by United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation

Aleafia Health Announces Closing of Debenture Amendment Transaction

Healthy Extracts Enters Retail Marketplace, Launching Brain Health Products in Over 160 Natural Grocers® Stores Nationwide

error: Content is protected !!