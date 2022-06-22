Latest Tech Helps Those Aging in Place: Columbus Ohio’s Werner House Allows Multi-Generations to Try Out Tools and Devices Designed for Memory Care & Healthy, Independent Living
COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The latest technology is now available at The Werner House, an Infinite Living Collaboration, in Columbus, Ohio, for short term Airbnb guests to experience aging in place technology that promotes independent living, safety, security, and mobility for all ages and help decrease cognitive decline.
“It can be daunting to redesign a home for four generations of family members all living under one roof,” says Lisa M. Cini author of Hive: The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. “I know because I renovated our family home to service the needs of our kids in their teens, parents in their 40’s, grandparents in their 70’s and a 95-year-old great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The good news is that 55 of the nation’s top manufactures like Shaw flooring, JACLO, William Sonoma, Pressalit, and Brondell have included their products designed for seniors in the mansion so folks can fully experience these technologies in the context of how it can integrate into their own lives.”
The Manor Mansion Experience Demonstrates:
- Exercise: Ecore offers a dynamic twist to the gym with their Forest Rx and FITturf flooring surfaces and TRU™ technology is ideal for reducing impact and the risk of injury, supporting joints, and mitigating noise. Smartfit, designed for pro athletes, offers a dual-tasking gamification machine that assists with cognition, balance, and recovery, whereas Lifetime Vibe, based on NASA technology, provides a safe vibration plate that increases balance and helps with many senior-related ailments from Parkinson’s to arthritis. Healthmate Sauna outfits the space with a seated infrared sauna that allows your head to stick out of the sauna so you can read or enjoy your tablet while getting the benefits of increased blood flow and pain relief. Tape by Ever Life Designs and Tonal are all senior-friendly and help to promote safe workouts, balance, and cognition. The Hu Spaalso includes a massage room and hot and cold plunge pools to increase circulation reduce joint pain and arthritis and help with the immune system.
- Tech-Savvy and Sleek Guestrooms: The spacious guestrooms feature the newest aging-in-place technology like Shaw Floor’s Sole with SensFloor® technology, which incorporates a safe and discreet sensor in the flooring that alerts caregivers if a guest falls or simply can turn on the lights once their feet hit the floor.
- All age friendly bathrooms: For aging adults, falls happen most frequently in the bathroom. To avoid slips and trips to the ER, Assisto bathtubs reduce the risk of injury. Brondell’s Swash 1400 Electronic Bidet Toilet Seats feature self-sterilizing, stainless-steel nozzles, and safety seat sensors. The height adjustable, heated, Luxury Class A8 Serenity Bidet Toilet Seat adds a wash and blow dry, splash guard and nightlight features to regular toilet seats. Pressalit provides customized height-adjustable sinks with support arms, toilets, and shower systems suited to different body types and mobility levels. JACLO offers stylish grab bars, hand showers, and washcloth holders. Delta Faucet’s fixtures are touchless and Pellet has created elegant shower seats, handrails, and height-adjustable sinks. Ever Life Designs offers a toilet paper and phone holder, grab bars, and shower seats. LiveWell’s grab bars enhance the shower, toilet, and the area over the toilet—as they are designed to be right where you need them without looking institutional. LED under counter and door lighting provides under the sink nightlights and cabinet doors, allowing for wheelchair access, while Shaw Floor’s Sole with SensFloor® technology incorporates a safe and discreet sensor alerting caregivers if a someone falls.
- Remote health monitoring devices: While not available in the mansion, Lisa recommends Livio AI hearing aids which have fall detection and track body and brain health in 27 languages. Zibrio’s SmartScale measures movements that indicate risk of falling. MouthLab by Aidar Health monitors more than 10 medical parameters including temperature, respiratory rate, blood pressure, breathing patterns, heart rate, lung function, etc. in 30-seconds. The MedWand handheld device allows for remote office visits and real-time collection of vital sign readings, to accurately monitor medical conditions regardless of location. H2-BP is the world’s smallest and lightest wearable blood pressure monitor. Med-Q Automatic Pill Dispenser will flash the corresponding day slot with a bright red light and blast an alarm that increases in volume until pills are taken.
- Accessible Kitchen: Functional design is important for everyone, whether you’re short in stature, have shoulder issues, or are in a wheelchair. Pressalit offers flexible, height-adjustable kitchen cabinets and countertops that allow users to accessibly use the kitchen with ease. Brondell water filter technology, and Samsung’s Smart Hub refrigerator and oven, lets you see what items need to be refilled with cameras inside the fridge, and comes in handy if you’re at the grocery store and forgot your grocery list. You can also start meals in the oven right from your phone. Reaching upper cabinets safely with accessible countertops to cut, mix, and stir encourages everyone to engage in the kitchen. An automatic stove shutoff device like Stove Safety from FireAvert automatically shuts the stove off if food starts smoking to prevent a fire or burned pan from unattended or forgotten cooking, saving lives and property.
For more information about The Werner House and to book reservations visit www.infinite-living.org or call 614-701-7252.
About Lisa Cini
Lisa Cini is an award-winning senior living designer, President/CEO of Mosaic Design Studio, and author of three books: BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; Hive: The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living; and The Future is Here: Senior Living Reimagined. Lisa’s web site lisamcini.com provides information about Cini, her books and more. Her BestLivingTech.com site offers tech products that help seniors embrace aging and live independently.
