Latest Tech Helps Those Aging in Place: Columbus Ohio’s Werner House Allows Multi-Generations to Try Out Tools and Devices Designed for Memory Care & Healthy, Independent Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The latest technology is now available at The Werner House, an Infinite Living Collaboration, in Columbus, Ohio, for short term Airbnb guests to experience aging in place technology that promotes independent living, safety, security, and mobility for all ages and help decrease cognitive decline.

“It can be daunting to redesign a home for four generations of family members all living under one roof,” says Lisa M. Cini author of Hive: The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. “I know because I renovated our family home to service the needs of our kids in their teens, parents in their 40’s, grandparents in their 70’s and a 95-year-old great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The good news is that 55 of the nation’s top manufactures like Shaw flooring, JACLO, William Sonoma, Pressalit, and Brondell have included their products designed for seniors in the mansion so folks can fully experience these technologies in the context of how it can integrate into their own lives.”

The Manor Mansion Experience Demonstrates:

About Lisa Cini

Lisa Cini is an award-winning senior living designer, President/CEO of Mosaic Design Studio, and author of three books: BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; Hive: The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living; and The Future is Here: Senior Living Reimagined. Lisa’s web site lisamcini.com provides information about Cini, her books and more. Her BestLivingTech.com site offers tech products that help seniors embrace aging and live independently.

