Lazard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth M. Jacobs to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a moderated question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 14, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available via the Lazard Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com. A replay will be available on the same website, shortly after the conference.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world’s preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 40 cities across 25 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard

LAZ-CPE

Contacts

Media contact:



Judi Frost Mackey, +1 212 632 1428



[email protected]



Investor contact:

Alexandra Deignan, +1 212 632 6886



[email protected]