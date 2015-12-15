Leading Managed Service Provider recognised by cybersecurity vendor for continued growth and commitment to deliver the full portfolio of WatchGuard’s products and services

London – 20 June 2022 – Redinet is pleased to announce the company has been recognised by leading cybersecurity vendor WatchGuard Technologies as a new Platinum Partner in the WatchGuardONE partner program. As a long-standing partner, Redinet has been promoted to Platinum due to its many years of dedication to the WatchGuard business as well as the company’s continued efforts in driving WatchGuard’s product adoption across the full portfolio. To achieve Platinum status, companies must be nominated and invited by the WatchGuard executive team.

“Over the years, we have worked to build a great relationship with WatchGuard which has helped us and our customers continue to grow and stay ahead of the increasing threat landscape. Dedicated access to product and technical teams within WatchGuard means we are always up-to-date and ready to introduce new technologies as they become available,” said James McMillan, CTO at Redinet Limited.

“We are delighted to recognise Redinet for their continued growth and commitment to delivering WatchGuard products and services to their customers. For over two decades we have worked collaboratively with Redinet and with this close working relationship, Redinet offers the entire WatchGuard portfolio of products and services that make up WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform,” said Jon-Marc Wilkinson, Sales Director UK & Ireland at WatchGuard.

“Redinet continually works with our own internal teams to provide valuable insight into the requirements from their customers to assist our go-to-market strategy. Their knowledge and technical expertise of the WatchGuard portfolio ensures they are perfectly positioned to continue to deliver service excellence to their growing number of customers throughout the UK. Redinet’s loyalty and dedication to WatchGuard has helped to deliver continued growth and we are proud to promote Redinet to Platinum Partner status.”

To learn more about WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform, visit: https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-solutions/unified-security-platform.

To learn more about WatchGuardONE, visit: https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-partners.

About Redinet

Founded in 1996, Redinet Limited works with small and medium-size businesses that require enterprise-level IT support and security, are highly regulated, or looking to scale quickly. The company provides Managed Support Services, Cyber Security, Bespoke Public/Hybrid/Private Cloud Services, Cloud Telephony, Connectivity, IT Strategy, Risk Management and more.

Redinet are proud to have extremely long running relationships with many clients, journeying with many industry leaders ever since they were hopeful start-ups. To learn more, visit https://redinet.co.uk.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter (@WatchGuard), on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Source: RealWire