Leveraged Finance & Private Equity Communities Unite to Raise Record $3 Million for Melanoma Research

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Thursday, June 16, 2022, more than 900 people from over 100 firms from the leveraged finance and private equity communities came together for the Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM) benefit and cocktail party. Hosted at the Museum of Modern Art, the event raised a record breaking $3 million for the Melanoma Research Alliance’s (MRA) mission to advance the world’s most innovative and promising melanoma research.

“Each year, I continue to be amazed by the community’s response to this event and the mission it supports,” says LFFM co-founder and MRA board member Jeff Rowbottom. “LFFM has become a signature event for the finance industry, and it plays a critical role in advancing cancer research that is literally saving lives, including mine.”

LFFM funding supports cutting-edge melanoma research that has helped patients with all types of cancer live longer, fuller lives. Treatments first pioneered in melanoma are now being used to treat patients with over 30 other cancer types.

LFFM was founded in 2011 by Jeff Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital) and Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital) – both melanoma survivors. Since its founding, LFFM has raised more than $19 million for MRA, the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research. Since its founding in 2007, MRA-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every breakthrough in melanoma research, including the approval of 15 new therapies.

The event was co-chaired by Clare Bailhé (MidCap Financial), Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), Matt Manin (Apollo), George Mueller (KKR), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Kevin Pluff, Jeff Rowbottom (Iron Park Capital), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Cade Thompson (KKR), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman), and Eric Wedel (Kirkland & Ellis).

Presenting sponsors of the event included Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Fitch Ratings, Michael Milken, HPS Investment Partners, Apollo|Midcap, Iron Park Capital Management, Veritas Capital Management and White & Case. A full list of LFFM sponsors is included below.

“The leveraged finance and private equity communities are some of the biggest advocates for MRA and our mission to cure melanoma,” says MRA CEO Marc Hurlbert, PhD. “The funds raised from this event will further accelerate the MRA research agenda and the continuation of faster cures, new treatments and lifesaving breakthroughs.

LFFM 2022 Sponsors

PRESENTING



Kirkland & Ellis



Latham & Watkins



Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP



Michael Milken



Apollo|Midcap



Fitch Ratings



HPS Investment Partners, LLC



Iron Park Capital



Veritas Capital Management LLC



White & Case LLP

PLATINUM



Allen & Overy



BMO Capital Markets



Davis Polk & Wardwell



Joyce and Barry Cohen



Shearman & Sterling LLP



Sidley Austin LLP



UBS Financial

GOLD



Bank of America Merrill Lynch



Barclays Capital



Bloomberg L.P.



Brinley Partners



Citi



General Atlantic Philanthropic Foundation



Golub Capital



Hellman & Friedman



Intesa Sanpaolo



King & Spalding LLP



KKR



Leonard Green & Partners



Howard and Nancy Marks



Milbank LLP



MJR Foundation



Morgan Stanley



New Mountain Finance Corporation



Proskauer Rose



Ropes & Gray LLP



Silver Lake



Sixth Street Partners



Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP



T. Rowe Price



TD Securities



The Carlyle Group



Thoma Bravo



Vista Equity Partners



Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP



Wells Fargo Bank

PREFERRED



Jefferies LLC



Credit Suisse



GTCR



Royal Bank of Canada/RBC Capital Markets



American Industrial Partners



Ares Management LLC



BC Partners



Blackstone Credit



Blue Owl Capital



BNP Paribas



Centerbridge Partners



Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC



Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton



Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP



Debevoise & Plimpton



Deutsche Bank



Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP



HIG Capital



HSBC Bank



Macquarie Group



Madison Dearborn Partners



Matt Nord and Erika Weinberg



Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.



MJX Asset Management LLC



MUFG



Oak Hill Advisors, LP



Oak Hill Capital Management



Silver Rock Financial



Stone Canyon Industries



Stone Point Capital



Sullivan & Cromwell LLP



Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz



Winston & Strawn

ADVOCATE



Fortinbras



Tiger Global



Advent International Corporation



Angelo Gordon & Co.



BlackRock



Brookfield Asset Management



Capital One Bank



Clarion Capital Partners, LLC



GoldenTree Asset Management, LP



Lauren Hanrahan



Houlihan Lokey



LSTA



Natixis



Orchard First Source Asset Management



Paul Hastings LLP



PNC Bank



Riverstone



Rothschild & Co.



Seix Investment Advisors



Shenkman Capital Management Inc.



Siris Capital Group



Stonepeak Partners



Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)



Stephanie Teicher



Warburg Pincus LLC



Z Capital Group

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007, MRA’s mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world’s most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every breakthrough in melanoma research. Since MRA’s inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because MRA’s Founders’ generously cover 100% of MRA’s administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA’s scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

