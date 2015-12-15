Lighthouse Earns Famed Band 1 Ranking from Chambers & Partners

Executives Jamie Brown and Lon Troyer also recognized

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today it was announced that Lighthouse has earned a prestigious Band 1 ranking from Chambers & Partners.

Beating out all others in the U.S. for the top ranked litigation support eDiscovery company, Lighthouse jumped from its Band 3 ranking in 2021 to Band 1 in 2022. Lighthouse’s Advisory Team and Review and Advanced Analytics offerings KDI and AI-based review solutions utilizing its proprietary Prism technology played a prominent role in the jump.

Moreover, Lighthouse has authored Chambers’ State of the Industry article for the 2022 Litigation Support – eDiscovery Guide featuring co-authors Reem Saffouri, Erika Namnath, Daniel Black, Sarah Barsky-Harlan, and Rob Hellewell.

In addition, it was announced that Jamie Brown has received a Band 2 individual ranking with Lon Troyer being noted as a “Potential” for ranking next year. Jamie jumps into the Band 2 ranking in her first year with only two others ranked higher than her in the industry.

“Chambers & Partners is the leading research company for firms and individuals within the legal sector,” said Jamie Brown, vice president, Global Advisory Services at Lighthouse. “It’s extremely exciting, yet humbling, to make their ranking list and be recognized amongst my highly qualified industry peers.”

Lon Troyer, vice president of Review and Advanced Analytics, said, “I echo Jamie when I say I’m thrilled and honored to be recognized by Chambers & Partners. This ranking recognition further demonstrates Lighthouse’s growing reputation for delivering innovative review solutions to solve its clients’ litigation, investigation, and regulatory compliance challenges.”

Chambers USA is the leading legal directory, ranking the top lawyers and law firms across the USA. Their legal rankings are based on unrivaled and in-depth market analysis and independent research. Based on the research conducted, awards are presented to firms to celebrate their achievements and developments, taking into account:

Notable achievements

Impressive strategic growth

Distinguished client service

Law firms, companies and individual lawyers/professionals are ranked in bands from 1 (highest) to 6 (lowest). The qualities on which rankings are assessed include:

Technical legal ability

Professional conduct

Client service

Commercial astuteness

Diligence

Commitment

Other qualities most valued by the client

About Lighthouse

For 25 years, Lighthouse has provided software and services to manage the increasingly complex landscape of enterprise data for compliance and legal teams. Lighthouse leads by developing proprietary technology that integrates with industry-leading third-party software, automating workflows, and creating an easy-to-use, end-to-end platform. Lighthouse also delivers unique proprietary applications and advisory services that are highly valuable for large, complex matters, and a new SaaS platform, Spectra, designed for in-house teams. Whether reacting to incidents like litigation or governmental investigations, or designing programs to proactively minimize the potential for future incidents, Lighthouse partners with multinational industry leaders, top global law firms, and the world’s leading software provider as a channel partner. For more information, visit lighthouseglobal.com.

