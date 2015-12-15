Local Express to Offer Delivery for Specialty Food and Beverage Retailers through Walmart GoLocal

Collaboration enables independent stores to offer convenient and flexible delivery to more shoppers and communities

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Independent food and beverage businesses nationwide have increased access to same-day or next-day delivery via Local Express through Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label delivery as a service offering. The collaboration will enable Local Express, an end-to-end eCommerce platform for food retailers, to expand its delivery capabilities to serve additional businesses in areas including Chicago, Miami and Arlington, Texas.

Local Express is the first Walmart GoLocal client to focus more broadly on specialty food and beverage retailers such as local independent grocers, bakeries and restaurants as Walmart GoLocal expands and commercializes among small, mid-sized and large businesses.

“Local Express is focused on modernizing the e-commerce experience for food and beverage retailers everywhere. As there continues to be strong consumer demand for delivery, it’s especially important for retailers to have a seamless online ordering and delivery experience,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Local Express. “Our collaboration with Walmart GoLocal will enable our food and beverage providers to offer low-cost, convenient delivery to their customers and stay competitive.”

Walmart GoLocal serves businesses of all sizes and uses Walmart’s delivery infrastructure and experience to enable local businesses to get their products to customers more efficiently and at a lower cost. Over the last three years, Walmart has scaled its local delivery network to serve more than 2,000 retail locations nationwide.

“We are excited to work with Local Express to bring low-cost, customizable delivery capabilities to their independent food and beverage providers,” said Harsit Patel, general manager and vice president of Walmart GoLocal. “Walmart’s scale, delivery infrastructure and world-class operations means we can bring reliability to business owners while they focus on serving their customers.”

With more than 500 onboarded stores, Local Express offers private-brand web stores, mobile apps, self-checkout, and kiosks for customer convenience, as well as AI tools to manage fulfillment, inventory, deliveries, and shipments.

“We know how important delivery is for our customers, and they want that process to be as reliable and efficient as possible,” said Jonas C. Veneration, head of information technology at Seafood City, a Local Express client. “Working with Local Express and now Walmart GoLocal will help us pursue a new channel and bring our products to more customers with the convenience and ease they expect.”

Walmart GoLocal continues to expand and sign new clients. For more information on Walmart GoLocal, please visit www.walmartgolocal.com. For more information on Local Express, visit localexpress.io.

About Local Express

Local Express creates and brings together online and in-store experiences through an all-in-one eCommerce platform, built specifically for those in the independent food and beverage business – butchers, delis, bakeries, and groceries. With Local Express, food retailers can offer branded digital tools for customers’ convenience, while increasing productivity with AI tools to manage fulfillment, inventory, deliveries, and shipments. Local Express brings seamless omnichannel technology solutions, unparalleled customer support, and lightning-fast onboarding. Local Express is your partner for success.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

