LogRocket Launches the LogRocket Open Platform to Make Digital Experience Insights Available Anywhere Software Teams Work

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessIntelligence—LogRocket, makers of the best-in-class Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) platform that enables customers to narrow in on the most important issues affecting user experience in just minutes, today announced it has launched the LogRocket Open Platform, the only solution that will allow customers and partners to embed session replay and digital experience insights into any solution software teams use to create great user experiences.

Traditional digital analytics tools are siloed. To gain necessary context, software teams must regularly interrupt workflows to login to separate solutions to access analytics, session replay, and digital experience insights while building or enhancing digital products. As a result, users either lose time or don’t take advantage of the data available to them. The LogRocket Open Platform removes this friction by allowing organizations to leverage session replay and digital experience insights directly in the complementary solutions that their software teams already use. Now, insights needed to quickly and impactfully improve the digital experience can be easily and instantly available without tool switching.

“The LogRocket Open Platform allows us to include relevant session replays for our real estate agents directly into our custom-built CRM software,” said Gene Dai, Sr. Director, Software Engineering from the CoStar Group. “This allows us to provide each agent with much more information than what they had to better understand and serve our clients, inside the software they already use every day.”

The LogRocket Open Platform is available for integration with solutions including:

Product and/or Web Analytics (starting with Heap Analytics)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Voice of Customer (VOC)/Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Product Roadmap

Business Intelligence

Help Desk Software

Issue Tracking/Incident Management

A/B Testing

Any other provider/home-grown solution where digital experience insights would add value

“Digital experience is more important than ever, and software teams are using an increasing number of tools to enable this. As a result, keeping the user at the center of how people develop digital experiences is more important, and more difficult, than ever,” said Matt Arbesfeld, LogRocket co-founder and CEO. “Our new LogRocket Open Platform will allow software teams to access session replay and digital experience insights wherever they do work, without having to interrupt their workflow, natively in the tools they already use. This is a first-of-its-kind solution, sharing these insights across tools with an easy to use, open API that will arm our users with the key insights they can use to confidently and quickly improve their digital experience.”

LogRocket Open Platform features and benefits include:

Embedded Session Replay – LogRocket’s best-in-class session replay is now available to live within the solutions that software teams already use, to provide user experience context wherever it may provide value, without disrupting workflows.

– LogRocket’s best-in-class session replay is now available to live within the solutions that software teams already use, to provide user experience context wherever it may provide value, without disrupting workflows. Keep users in your tool – Add additional value via digital experience insights without building and supporting entirely new feature sets.

– Add additional value via digital experience insights without building and supporting entirely new feature sets. Open API – LogRocket Open Platform means that LogRocket’s digital experience insights can be quickly embedded and utilized anywhere, in any solution, with minimal effort.

– LogRocket Open Platform means that LogRocket’s digital experience insights can be quickly embedded and utilized anywhere, in any solution, with minimal effort. No additional seats necessary – Users of 3rd party solutions do not need LogRocket licenses to see embedded session replays or LogRocket insights; entire teams can have access to the insights from Digital Experience Analytics.

LogRocket Open Platform Provides Immediate Insight for Product Analytics

This first-in-market open Digital Experience Analytics platform means LogRocket customers can now build the insights tech stack that works for their business. They can use LogRocket for digital experience analytics, product analytics, user feedback, issue management, and more. Or they can leverage the LogRocket Open Platform to get digital experience insights into the solution of their choice, including Heap, LogRocket’s first product analytics solution partner.

To learn more about LogRocket Open Platform contact LogRocket on the website here, or please visit https://logrocket.com.

About LogRocket

LogRocket provides Digital Experience Analytics that empowers product and software teams to create the ideal web and mobile experience. The company’s award-winning solution combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics, allowing their 2,500+ global customers to provide an optimal user experience every time. Founded in 2016 in Boston, MA, the company is backed by Battery Ventures and Matrix Partners. The company was recently named to G2’s prestigious list of “Fastest Growing Products for 2022.”

