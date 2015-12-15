Loko Ai CEO Joseph Zaki Receives The 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award From The Irvine Chamber Of Commerce

IRVINE, CA. (June 23, 2022) – Loko Ai, a pioneer in Autonomous Supervision using Artificial Intelligence that aims to provide security and safety to the supply chain, essential businesses, communities, and schools through real-time human behavior and risk management recognition, congratulates their CEO Joseph Zaki for receiving the 2022 Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Irvine Chamber of Commerce.

Zaki was acclaimed as Entrepreneur of the Year at “Celebrate Irvine 2022,” an annual award program hosted by the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce on June 16th at the Irvine Marriott. Through this award program, the Chamber recognizes exceptional businesses and business leaders in greater Irvine that have demonstrated the principles of community service, volunteerism, and the best traditions of good corporate citizenship. This event also featured an interview-style discussion between Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan and Greater Irvine Chamber President & CEO Bryan Starr.

Joseph Zaki and Loko Ai team

Founder & CEO of Loko AI. Joseph Zaki is committed to building the future of safety and security solutions with Machine Learning and Synthetic Data. Before founding Loko Ai, Zaki had 20 years of Hollywood Blockbuster Visual Effects experience delivering ground-breaking Visual Effects, Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality for top Hollywood Studios, Advertising Agencies, Fortune 500 companies and AAA Game Studios.

Now, Loko Ai is pioneering Autonomous Supervision, Computer Vision and Synthetic Data to solve the hardest security, surveillance, public safety and loss prevention problems facing the world. Theyre on a mission to build technology that benefits society and are dedicated to building an awesome, diverse company culture at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence.

“Im honored to accept the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the Irvine Chamber. We’re creating high-tech jobs and building the future here in Irvine,” said Joseph Zaki, CEO of Loko AI. “We moved Loko AI to Irvine because of the strength of the business community, the high-tech focus and the quality of talent in the region. As relatively new members of Irvine, I’m thrilled to continue to build our business here and to lead the charge on making Irvine and all of our customers even more safer and more secure using our ground-breaking technology.”

About Loko Ai

