LoRaWAN® World Expo’s In-Depth Technical Sessions Prepare Businesses for Success

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN®standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced the complete program for the LoRaWAN World Expo, taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, July 6-7, 2022. Having previously announced program highlights and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) track, the alliance has rounded out the event agenda with a strong technology track for developers, engineers and system integrators.

“The LoRaWAN World Expo will be the most engaging IoT event of the year, where attendees will not only network with industry thought leaders, but also be fully immersed in hands-on technical demonstrations and exhibits,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Come and learn every aspect of the LoRaWAN standard and why it’s the market leading IoT LPWAN solution. Benefit from the rich knowledge base of the LoRa Alliance ecosystem and have your technical questions answered.”

Experience LoRaWAN in Action Inside the Palais des Congrès!

During the event, an Actility ThingPark Enterprise LoRaWAN private network will report live temperature, humidity, light, carbon dioxide and occupancy statuses using data from Elsys, Parametric and Sensative sensors installed around the facility. The sensor values will be transmitted using a Motorola Solutions LoRaWAN gateway and visualized using IoThink’s KHEIRON Studio. Fifty attendees will be equipped with Abeeway smart badges whose locations will be updated on the event floor plan in real time.

Come learn the technical reasons for LoRaWAN’s market success.

“In the seven years since the LoRa Alliance was formed, we have continuously evolved the LoRaWAN standard, with a focus on security, ease of deployment and certification tools,” Moore added. “To address the expansive IoT market, our members also actively collaborate with other standards to jointly develop solutions for key use cases. This ensures each application’s specific technical requirements are met and the right solutions to solve the market need are deployed. If you are a developer, engineer or system integrator, there will be no better opportunity this year to engage with the leading experts in LoRaWAN technology.”

LoRaWAN Ease-of-Use, Flexibility and Security

A mix of live demonstrations and technical sessions will focus on LoRaWAN’s ease of use, flexible deployment options, and multi-RAN capabilities, with topics covering:

Live Demo: QR codes for zero-touch deployments by Kairos and Microshare

Live Demo: Satellites by Hangzhou Green Palm Technology Co., Ltd.

Live Demo: LoRaWAN over IPv6 by Acklio and HT Micron

Live Demo: FUOTA and Roaming by OrbiWise

LoRaWAN End-to-End Security Walk-Through: Ensuring IoT Security Today and Tomorrow moderated by Alper Yegin, Actility and featuring MultiTech, Oxit, Semtech, and Senet

IoT Disruption with Radio Convergence and OpenRoaming, Bruno Tomas, CTO, Wireless Broadband Alliance

Master Class, IoT: Ideas vs. Reality, Ingi Diego, LORIOT

DLMS on Multi-RAN Approaches to IoT, Panel Discussion moderated by Vincent Audebert, EDF, with Grupo Equatorial Energia and Acklio

Using Sticker-like Sensors to Connect Smart Building Surfaces to the Cloud, Matt Johnson, LAIIER

Using LoRaWAN and GS1 Standards for Asset Tracking, Panel Discussion moderated by Pierre Gelpi, Semtech, with GS1 in Europe, SNCF and WITRAC

Top Stories Behind Successful LoRaWAN Projects Using the STM32WL Ecosystem, Anicet Giaimo, STMicroelectronics

LoRaWAN and Satellites Panel Discussion moderated by Rémi Lorrain, Semtech, with Actility, EchoStar Mobile, Eutelsat, and Lacuna Space

Hands-on Session: Quickly build a private LoRaWAN network with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kore Wireless and MultiTech

Diversity of Network and Business Models with LoRaWAN, moderated by Rémi Lorrain, Semtech, with Actility, ATC Brazil, Everynet, Helium Foundation, NNNCo, Senet and SenRa

Smart Cities Panel moderated by Moor Insights & Strategy’s Will Townsend, featuring the Town of Cary, North Carolina, City of Gold Coast, Australia and the City of Bernau, Germany

LoRaWAN Certification

The value of LoRaWAN certification is another key focus of the event because it provides assurance to the market that devices will perform as intended. Featured activities and sessions include:

Wall of sensors showcasing gateways and LoRaWAN Certified CM sensors and how they address multiple vertical market applications

sensors and how they address multiple vertical market applications Live Demo: LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) Demo by IMST

New LoRa Alliance Vice President of Certification Paul Hampton will discuss the value of certification and latest updates from the alliance

Getting Started with the LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) Pre-Testing Tool, Itziar de la Torre, IMST GmbH

LoRaWAN Solution Demos

Live demonstrations will showcase LoRaWAN solutions and how they support a wide variety of vertical markets including smart industry, logistics, agriculture, cities, buildings, homes and utilities:

Approve-IT: Regulatory certification requirements for LoRaWAN products and database of general radio certification requirements

Asystom: Predictive maintenance for Industry 4.0

Dracula Technologies: Sustainable and tailor-made indoor energy to power LoRaWAN devices

Elvexys SA: Electrical measurements and fault detection deployed in MV/LV stations. Transmission via LoRaWAN to various management and analysis systems.

Murata: The power of two to connect the many: powerful, fast and scalable solutions for IoT projects

OrionM2M: Remote metering of cold and hot water, gas, and electricity, heating system monitoring and intelligent lighting

Politecnico di Torino: Smart irrigation

Thingy IoT: Wildfire smoke and air quality monitoring with Thingy AQ

Urbit Group: Wireless and self-powered hybrid device to transfer data from sensors to the cloud

Wi6Labs: Cloud/Edge LoRaWAN private network solutions

“I cannot wait to welcome our ecosystem to Paris to discover the Power of LoRaWAN and learn why LoRaWAN is dominating the LPWAN IoT market and adding tremendous value to business, people and the planet. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to hear from the biggest names in LPWAN,” said Moore.

Thanks to the LoRaWAN World Expo Premier Sponsors

Platinum Level: Semtech

Silver Level: Actility, Birdz, KERLINK, RAKwireless, STMicroelectronics

Bronze Level: AWS, Browan Communications, ControlliX, Digi International, Ivanti Wavelink, MClimate, MultiTech, Murata Manufacturing, OrbiWise, TEKTELIC

Speaker Sponsor: Kiwi technology; MachineQ, a Comcast Company

Register now to not miss out on your chance to experience the LoRaWAN World Expo. Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost. Contact [email protected] for registration details.

