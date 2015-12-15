Marble CEO, Karim Nanji Wins ‘Executive of the Year’ in Canadian Lenders Association’s 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2022) – Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC PINK: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that Marble CEO Karim Nanji has been named as the ‘Executive of the Year’ in the Canadian Lenders Association’s (“CLA”) 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards.

The CLA represents businesses in the Canadian consumer and commercial lending sector and supports growth and innovation of this industry. The annual CLA Leaders in Lending Awards recognizes the industry’s top solution providers, leading company executives and notable thought leaders and rainmakers.1

As previously announced on April 4, 2022, this year’s Leader in Lending Awards, which is sponsored by the Bank of Montreal, represents the third year that Marble has been shortlisted as a finalist in this prestigious event.

“I am honoured to have won ‘Executive of the Year’, a distinguished award in the CLA’s 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards,” said Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble. “It’s a privilege to be working alongside a world-class team at Marble and I am grateful that we share a similar vision to help millions of Canadians enhance their financial wellness.”

Exercise of Warrants

Under the temporary measure on the lowering of the exercise price for Company’s outstanding warrants (see news release 05.24.2022), a total of 4,883,988 warrants have been exercised, and of those, 1,475,834 warrants were exercised by insiders. This temporary measure ended on the close of business on June 24, 2022.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC PINK: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0):

Marble’s proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Connect, Inverite, MyMarble, Fast-Track, Learn and Boost to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform and through Inverite.

For further information about Marble, please visit: mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: [email protected]

