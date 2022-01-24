Marcus & Millichap Hires Head of Eastern Region Practice Lead

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that Marc Sznajderman has joined Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) as senior vice president responsible for overseeing capital markets finance services in the eastern United States. Sznajderman has over 20 years of experience in capital markets finance and has closed more than $20 billion in real estate originations.

“Marc’s background in all aspects of real estate capital markets will be instrumental in expanding the team’s footprint in major markets,” said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of business, MMCC. “Marc’s long and successful history of raising debt and equity on complicated, highly structured transactions, coupled with his strong relationships with both domestic and international capital, will be a significant asset to our team members.”

Prior to joining MMCC, Sznajderman was a senior managing director at Ackman-Ziff where he was responsible for advising public REITs, private equity funds and privately held owners and operators on debt & equity raises and other capital markets assignments. Previously, he was co-founder and managing partner at RM Capital Management, where the principals of the firm were responsible for more than $10 billion of advisory transactions and over $300 million of principal transactions. Sznajderman oversaw all aspects of the firm, including debt and equity capital advisory, recapitalizations, and restructurings, and led more than $1 billion in transactions.

“The consistent and sustained growth at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation is evident as they continue to expand their presence in capital markets,” said Sznajderman. “I am thrilled to join this team and work closely with extremely talented originators and support personnel and to drive new opportunities in transactions, acquisitions and partnerships to support growth for the future.”

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) is a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada. MMCC provides commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity, sponsor equity, loan sales and consultative and due diligence services. In 2021, MMCC closed 2,474 transactions totaling $11.6 billion. To learn more, please visit: marcusmillichap.com/financing

