MarketVector Indexes Announces June 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes
FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketVector Indexes announced the results of the monthly MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.
The following changes will be implemented on June 30, 2022 and will become effective on the next trading day.
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes
|
Ticker
|
Additions
|
Deletions
|
New Count
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders
|
MVDFLE
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5
|
MVDA5
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10
|
MVDA10
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25
|
MVDA25
|
2
|
2
|
25
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100
|
MVDA
|
1
|
1
|
100
|
|
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap
|
MVDALC
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
|
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap
|
MVDAMC
|
1
|
1
|
30
|
|
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap
|
MVDASC
|
2
|
2
|
50
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders
|
MVIALE
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders
|
MVMELE
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset
|
MVGCFI
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders
|
MVSCLE
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil
|
MVSCBR
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
Weiss MVIS® Top Tech Adoption Rating Index
|
MVWTAR
|
6
|
2
|
25
A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS® Indexes can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on July 26, 2022.
About MarketVector Indexes – www.mvis-indices.com
MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MVIS® Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MVIS® Indexes has expanded VanEck’s successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector Indexes reflects the company’s in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 30.86 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS® Indexes. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck® Company.
