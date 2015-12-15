MarketVector Indexes Announces June 2022 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketVector Indexes announced the results of the monthly MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on June 30, 2022 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes

Ticker

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS® CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders

MVDFLE

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

MVDA5

0

0

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

MVDA10

0

0

10

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

MVDA25

2

2

25

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

MVDA

1

1

100

 

 

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

MVDALC

0

0

20

 

 

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

MVDAMC

1

1

30

 

 

MVIS® CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

MVDASC

2

2

50

MVIS® CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders

MVIALE

1

1

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Media & Entertainment Leaders

MVMELE

1

1

5

MVIS® CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset

MVGCFI

0

0

12

MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders

MVSCLE

1

1

14

MVIS® CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil

MVSCBR

0

1

10

Weiss MVIS® Top Tech Adoption Rating Index

MVWTAR

6

2

25

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS® Indexes can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on July 26, 2022.

About MarketVector Indexes – www.mvis-indices.com

MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MVIS® Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MVIS® Indexes has expanded VanEck’s successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector Indexes reflects the company’s in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 30.86 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS® Indexes. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck® Company.

