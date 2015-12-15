Mass Luminosity Names Ruth Rhei Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mass Luminosity, a global technology and experiential company, today announced Ruth Rhei has joined its team as Chief Financial Officer. Rhei is an experienced finance professional with extensive experience originating, structuring and syndicating credit facilities across a variety of sectors, including non-investment grade corporates, commodity finance, emerging markets, and special situations. At Mass Luminosity, Rhei will have a special focus on increasing enterprise value, capital preservation and cash flow management, in addition to proactively communicating with investors and financial stakeholders. She will be a trusted advisor to the CEO on value creation, optimizing key financial processes and business model development.

“As the different subsidiaries and divisions of Mass Luminosity continue to increase in value, I cannot think of a better time to welcome Ruth to our executive team as Chief Financial Officer,” states Mass Luminosity Founder and CEO Angel Munoz. “Her deep understanding of financial transactions and her laser-sharp strategic thinking, coupled with a warm personality, fits perfectly with our executive team. She will be critical in the process of analyzing the diversity of opportunities that have been presented to us this year. We’re thrilled to have her on our team.”

Prior to joining Mass Luminosity, Rhei served as managing partner and principal at Arden Capital Management, a financial structuring firm established in 2020 to address the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis and the changing economic and commercial real estate conditions resulting from the market dislocation for an under-served clientele: regional/community banks, non-bank lenders, and their borrowers in the new economic climate.

Rhei’s previous experience includes serving as the head of strategic lending in the Americas for Deutsche Bank TCA where she provided bespoke financing solutions for ultra-high net worth clients. Before Deutsche Bank, she was head of sourcing for Stabilis Capital Management, a New York-based distressed debt hedge fund. Rhei also spent seven years in Goldman Sachs’ Capital Markets and Special Situations group, 10 years with Citibank’s Fixed Income Group, and seven years at Societe Generale in Capital Markets and Commodity Finance. Rhei graduated from New York University with a degree in finance and information systems.

“I am so excited to join Mass Luminosity’s accomplished and innovative team, and I look forward to unlocking amazing opportunities together and cultivating our growth potential,” Rhei said.

