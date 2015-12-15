MATRIXX Software Joins TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA)

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced that it has signed TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) manifesto. Building on its industry leadership advancing adoption of cloud native principles, MATRIXX sees TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture as critical to the evolution of modern telcos. As operators increasingly embrace distributed architectures and multi-vendor solutions, they’ll need specifications and compliance assurances to effectively implement and operate. Cloud native, vendor independent solutions, fueled by open APIs, are central to the ODA manifesto and fulfill the vision of transforming to a modern, agile service provider.

“The move towards componentization and the application of cloud native principles will be key to the future of telco,” said Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. “As a leading company and active participant in communities like TM Forum, 3GPP and Linux Foundation’s CNCF, we bring deep expertise to assist with the evolution of a modern telco. We’ve signed the ODA manifesto to join our industry peers in driving TM Forum’s new Cloud Native Networks workstream forward to help shape this vision.”

MATRIXX has been committed to fundamentally rethinking how to design, build and operate the systems required to successfully monetize 5G and next generation services. Now, as a signatory of the ODA manifesto, MATRIXX will be part of the key initiatives, including: facilitating “Plug-and-Play” IT and networks, influencing and shaping IT and Network as a Service; and advancing the Open APIs to make them suitable in the evolution of these modern components.

“In signing the manifesto, MATRIXX is showing its commitment to transforming IT and operations to be future ready,” said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. “The drive to collaboratively deliver the Open Digital Architecture is creating a software market foundation for the industry that enables communication service providers (CSPs) and suppliers to invest in IT for new and differentiated services instead of sinking resources into legacy maintenance and integration.”

Signatories of TM Forum’s ODA manifesto endorse and adhere to ODA standards, commit to seamless interoperability, contribute to its evolution, supporting the development of an integration canvas, expect plug-and-play conformity with other vendors and system integrators, build and market these products and capabilities and share implementation progress updates.

Learn more about TM Forum at www.tmforum.org

About MATRIXX Software



MATRIXX Software delivers a modern converged charging and commerce solution proven at scale. Its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform provides network-grade, mission critical software that unlocks new network monetization opportunities. With its no-code configuration capabilities, MATRIXX empowers service providers with the agility necessary to easily develop, deploy and monetize new products and services. MATRIXX is the platform of choice powering many of the world’s leading communications companies, IoT players and emerging network infrastructure providers. MATRIXX makes it possible to harness commercial innovation and on-demand customer experience to better compete and drive new revenue and growth opportunities across markets and verticals. Learn more at www.matrixx.com

