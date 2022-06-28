Medi-Call App Now Available to General Public for Android Users in Vancouver

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 28, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that further to the news release on May 18, 2022, the Company’s telehealth Medi-Call app is now available for download on Android devices within the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA).

As of today, residents of Vancouver, BC can download the first release of the app for Android devices on Google Play here: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

The Company is in the process of getting approval for the iOS release on the Apple store and once it becomes available, they will provide further communication and share the link via www.medicallmd.ca.

Medi-Call services including but not limited to:

One 360-degree quarterly in-home wellness visit (checkup)

Unlimited access to our telehealth platform

Free prescription refills

Access to our expert nursing team

Safe and secure electronic medical record (EMR) keeping system that follows you geographically

“Now that Medi-Call is available for android users, the Company is excited to start rolling out the application and begin providing Canadian patients direct healthcare,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

“As the public health care system faces shortages of doctors, meeting patient’s needs remains a top concern. Medi-Call is a flexible solution that enhances patient-doctor relationships while providing healthcare that patients can really appreciate,” said Dr. Omar Sharif, Chief Medical Officer of the Company.

About Medi-Call

Medi-Call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

For additional information on Medi-Call, please visit www.medicallmd.ca.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129222