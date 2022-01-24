Messagepoint Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management 2022 Vendor Assessment

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Messagepoint announced today it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Communications Management (CCM) 2022 Vendor Assessment (DOC #US48167722, June 2022). Vendor assessments involved customer interviews and a comprehensive survey to ensure vendor offerings qualified both from a capability and a strategy perspective.

“Enterprise or mid-market organizations in the financial services, insurance or healthcare spaces, seeking a SaaS CCM solution for modernizing communication services or augmenting their existing CCM application within the business, should consider Messagepoint,” said Marci Maddox, research director, digital experience strategies at IDC and author of the report. Maddox also offered, “Forward-thinking organizations that embrace AI-enabled tools for content optimization may realize benefits with Messagepoint not typically associated with CCM solutions.”

Messagepoint is a cloud-hosted intelligent content hub for customer communications that empowers business users with a no-code approach to managing content, targeting rules and communications. The report cites Messagepoint’s differentiators as its authoring environment for non-technical users, its AI-powered Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), which adds assistance in the authoring process, and its ability to provide a full stack communication authoring and delivery environment that can also accommodate a headless mode. Leveraging Messagepoint’s APIs, developers can access content objects in Messagepoint to support dynamic digital experiences that are highly personalized and built for new school digital endpoints.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CCM,” said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. “While CCM is considered a mature market space, customer demands for highly personalized digital experiences that are tailored to modern digital endpoints are changing the landscape significantly. Messagepoint’s success in this space has been driven by our ability to innovate in order to support our customers in their journey to provide better customer experiences overall. We continue this innovation with our unique approach to content management, headless CCM solutions and an API strategy that supports the kind of dynamic digital experiences that customers want.”

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

