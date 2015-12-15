MetaMerce (MERCE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MetaMerce (MERCE) on Jun 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MERCE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As the first metaverse entertainment city, MetaMerce utilizes the blockchain technology to allow merchants to add their stores and enables crypto holders to securely pay with cryptocurrency, while providing features such as shopping, content creation, networking, chatting, and 3D gaming. Its native token MERCE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on Jun 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing MetaMerce

MetaMerce is an entertainment city in Metaverse where the business model of centralized blockchain allows merchants to add their stores and enables crypto holders to securely pay with cryptocurrency. It is the first integrated city of amusement offering shopping, content creation or music composing, networking, professionally or on friendly basis, chatting domains and 3D gaming, all using users’ own favorite persona or chosen avatar through crypto payment.

Gaming provides the 3D part of the metaverse, but it does not cover everything that is required in a virtual environment that can accommodate all aspects of life, which is why MetaMerce integrated many other functions in addition to gaming. It allows users to move virtual objects like clothes or cars from one platform to another, according to its most idealistic aspirations. Most platforms already feature virtual identities, avatars, and inventories that are bound to a single platform, but MetaMerce might allow users to establish a persona that they can take with them wherever they go as easily as copying their profile image from one social network to another.

There are also MetaMerce Loyalty programs which help the consumers to get the best offers & promotions for their payments, as well as help the businesses to upsell and develop their business through improving the customer loyalty and by attracting new consumers.

With all these technologies and features, MetaMerce strives to be recognized as customers’ trusted, secured, and best payment platform valid for all life aspects.

About MERCE Token

MERCE is the native token of the MetaMerce ecosystem, it provides great transparency, security and efficiency with features including anti-whales and rewards to holders.

Based on BEP-20, MERCE has a total supply of 300 billion (i.e. 300,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for private sale, 15% is provided for ICO, 34% is provided for DEX and CEX public sale, 10% is provided for company partnerships, 13% will be used for marketing and development, 11% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the rest 12% is provided for airdrops and gifts.

MERCE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on Jun 15, 2022, investors who are interested in MetaMerce investment can easily buy and sell MERCE token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

