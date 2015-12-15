Mintal Tracker App Awarded Coveted Mom’s Choice Awards

Groundbreaking sleep app offers moms a scientific approach to healthier sleep, including a new method to detect sleep apnea through artificial intelligence

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mintal, a wellness-focused technology brand dedicated to helping people achieve healthier lives through improved sleep, garnered a 2022 Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold award for innovation in the Apps & Software category for its Mintal Tracker sleep app. Ideal for busy moms who often give up sleep, this unique app utilizes an AI algorithm to detect sleep apnea, snoring, sleep talking and more, as well as provides an in-depth sleep analysis report to help users improve their sleep quality.





“We are incredibly grateful for this recognition from the 2022 Mom’s Choice Awards,” said Frank Jiang, Founder and CEO of Mintal. “We understand moms put their kids first and can forget to take care of themselves—including neglecting their own sleep habits and overall health—Mintal Tracker helps to change that.”

Besides sleep tracking functions, Mintal Tracker offers an extensive library of exclusive sleep sounds and guided meditation sessions to calm users’ anxiety and stress.

The Mom’s Choice Awards® win affirms the innovation behind Mintal Tracker.

“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

Mintal Tracker (iOS & Android) is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. To learn more about Mintal, visit our website at: www.mintalworld.com.

About Mintal

Mintal is a wellness-focused technology company powered by AI-driven algorithms with the goal of enabling people who suffer from restless sleep, sleep disorders, anxiety or mental health challenges to improve their well-being. Mintal offers an integrated approach to wellness, which includes a family of apps and devices that utilize science-based wellness techniques and advanced technology. The company has developed proprietary AI-powered technologies for sleep disorder detection and risk assessment, and its apps have been downloaded by over 1 million people worldwide.

About the Mom’s Choice Awards

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom’s Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.

