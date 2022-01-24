Morningside Group Starting up a New Consulting Firm

BEACHWOOD, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Founders Mark Sponseller and Ansir Junaid have launched a new venture focused on providing financial, IT and operational advisory & execution support to the marketplace. Morningside Group is the name of this new venture and will focus on addressing the needs of Private Equity and Corporate clientele. Mark and Junaid felt that creating a firm comprised of professionals with diverse backgrounds and experiences could offer something unique to the market which was not necessarily being provided by the larger consulting groups. Per Mark, “Morningside Group’s goal is to provide an alternative experience for customers and professionals alike. One where people like what they do, are energized in how they do it and are proud of what they accomplish together. Through the use of smaller teams with unique experiences, Morningside Group will be able to provide unparalleled service at attractive economics to our clients.” Junaid further commented, “At Morningside we attempt to leverage the best practices and techniques our professionals have learned from having been on both the principal and agent sides of the house during their careers. We believe this allows for the creation of meaningful insights and impactful execution for our clients on an accelerated timeframe.”

Mark has over 25 years of experience in both consulting and C-level finance and operational roles with private equity, corporate and consulting organizations. Junaid has founded numerous businesses and holds CEO, board and chairman roles with a number of privately held companies across various industries.

About Morningside Group

WE ARE CONSULTANTS AND OPERATORS – Uniquely experienced to execute financial & operational change and provide value added insights, Morningside Group exists to partner with our private equity & corporate clients in the execution of M&A, performance improvement, refinancing & reorganization and other support initiatives. Morningside Group’s main office is located in Beachwood, Ohio. Learn more at www.consultmsg.com.

