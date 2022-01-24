Morphic to Present at 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Bruce Rogers, Ph.D., President of Morphic, will give a corporate presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9th at 2:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
[email protected]
617.686.1718

