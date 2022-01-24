Moses & Singer Adds Commercial Litigator Eliad S. Shapiro as Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Eliad S. Shapiro as a partner in its Litigation practice group.

A seasoned commercial litigator, Shapiro advises high-net-worth individuals and family offices with domestic and international financial interests, property owners, developers, investment funds, corporate clients, and offshore trusts on complex commercial and real estate disputes. He also has substantial experience advising clients targeted by authoritarian regimes in United States and foreign courts.

“Eliad’s thoughtful and practical approach to litigation makes him a valuable asset to our team,” said David Lackowitz, Chair of Moses & Singer’s Litigation practice group. “We are thrilled that he has decided to join us, and excited for what the future holds.”

“I’m eager to join such a renowned full-service firm with strengths across multiple disciplines and industries, and an all-star litigation team,” said Shapiro. “I look forward to working with my talented colleagues to advocate for and counsel my clients in an evolving landscape where the stakes in litigation climb ever higher.”

Shapiro arrives from Smith & Shapiro PC, where he litigated complex commercial and real estate matters, including contract claims, real estate disputes, fraudulent conveyance claims, joint venture disputes, business torts, investor disputes, brokerage commission disputes, ADA Title III defense, Lanham Act defense, and shareholder disputes. Previously, he was a litigator in the New York office of Clifford Chance. He is active with the New York State Bar Association, as a member of its Cannabis Law Section, and is a member of the Jewish Lawyers Guild and The Historical Society of the New York Courts.

Shapiro holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School, where he served on the Cornell Law Review as an Articles Editor, and earned his B.A., cum laude, in history from New York University.

