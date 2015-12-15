Moveworks Wins ‘Best Overall Bot Solution’ at the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards

The platform uses sophisticated AI technology to understand and resolve employee requests automatically

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moveworks, the AI platform that powers the best places to work, today announced that it won the “Best Overall Bot Solution” at the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards, which acknowledges the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. Moveworks was recognized for its ability to understand the unique language of work — taking into account each employee’s location, permissions, language preference, and more.

Chatbots and virtual agents are now ubiquitous in our everyday lives — from Siri to Alexa to Google Home. But recreating this experience at work is incredibly challenging. Moveworks takes a groundbreaking approach to solve this problem at scale. The platform uses sophisticated AI, NLU, and machine learning to resolve employee requests. It can provision software, pass along policy updates, update permissions, request or troubleshoot hardware, look up people or places, surface knowledge base articles, and much more.

“Natural language understanding has made great progress, but there simply aren’t any general-purpose NLU models that understand the unique language of work,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Moveworks addresses this challenge head-on, helping support employees in a nearly effortless way, using world-leading AI to understand employee needs and take action automatically. Congratulations on being our choice for the 2022 ‘Best Overall Bot Solution.’”

This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world. Moveworks stood out for its breadth and depth of machine learning capabilities. The bot understands and resolves employee requests by flowing with the natural conversation of the user, correcting spelling mistakes, identifying unique employees, and breaking through the noise in the context of a single user interaction. And, while most chatbots and virtual agents are siloed applications, Moveworks intercepts employee requests on any channel — like email, slack, or an online forum. It then resolves those issues automatically or routes them to the appropriate department for accelerated support.

“Building groundbreaking conversational AI that understands each employee’s unique needs was no easy feat,” said Bhavin Shah, Moveworks CEO. “That’s why we invested heavily in R&D from the start to ensure our solution could navigate these complexities with ease. This recognition from AI Breakthrough further validates the work our team puts in every day so companies from around the world can better support their employees through simple conversations with our AI.”

Moveworks has received consistent recognition for its AI technology over the years. It earned Best Chatbot Solution in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards. And in 2022, the company was included in the Forbes AI 50 list for the fourth consecutive year.

