MPC22 Announces Agenda for 12th Annual Digital Commerce Event

Headliners Include FinTech Thought Leaders from U.S. Bank, Heartland, Intel, GoCart, Aliaswire, Galileo, Kount, Aite Novarica, Branch, Mastercard, State Street Bank, Uber Freight and More

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is pleased to announce its agenda for MPC22, the 12th annual conference on the future of emerging and alternative payments, which is being held August 22-24, 2022 at the Atlanta Westin Perimeter North. Held in-person for the first time since 2019, MPC22’s robust programming will feature insightful panel discussions, exhibitions and networking opportunities with some of the digital commerce industry’s key players.

Key sessions include:

WORKSHOP: Sponsored by U.S. Bank

KEYNOTE: Sponsored by Intel

PANEL: Enabling the Future of Finance – Sponsored by Galileo

PANEL: Enabling Cardless Mobile Solutions at Self-service Devices, Seamless & Secure Next-gen Self-attended Solutions

PANEL: Update on Central Bank Digital Currency

PANEL: The Power of the Minority Transactions

PANEL: Why ESG is Fundamental to Blockchain & the Future of Payments

KEYNOTE: Sponsored by Heartland

PANEL: How Important is a POS & What are the Options? From Point of Salt to Points of Interaction

PANEL: Building Freight Fintech, Disrupting Payments in the Transportation Industry

KEYNOTE: Sponsored by U.S. Bank

PANEL: Making Mobile the Home of Touchless Payments

PANEL: DeFi Payments – What Everyone Needs to Know Now

PANEL: Sponsored by Aliaswire

PANEL: Loyalty is the New Democratized Currency

PANEL: The Rise of Digital Compensation

PANEL: Navigating the BNPL Journey

PANEL: Legal Developments in Crypto Payments

PANEL: Beyond Passwords & PANs: The New Frontier of Identity Management & Fraud Free Commerce, Powered by Anonymous Biometrics

“The importance of digital payments has never been stronger than it is now,” said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event. “Our industry is helping to keep people safe during the pandemic and we expect to see a lasting impact, including the acceleration of contactless payments, digital commerce and the ‘dirty money’ movement that’s driving people away from cash transactions. MPC22 will cover these timely topics and more.”

MPC22’s theme “The Currency of Change” will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets.

“Our industry kept people safe during the pandemic,” Ellerman said. “MPC22 will assess the currency of change by looking ahead to our robust, digital-first future.”

To see the full conference agenda please visit https://mobilepaymentconference.com/conference-agenda/.

ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT



MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.

ABOUT MPC22



MPC22, which marks the 12th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 22 to 24, 2022. This year’s theme, “The Currency of Change,” will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets and their impact on the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

