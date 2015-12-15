MRK Technologies Rebrands To Inversion6 As It Expands Its Footprint And Offerings In Cybersecurity Space

Retains Established Client Base and Aims for New Market Expansion as It Doubles Down on Managed IT Security Services

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CISO–Inversion6, a best-of-breed managed IT security services company, is the new name of MRK Technologies and will expand on its legacy of cybersecurity risk management, managed security services, expert CISO security services, network solutions, security products, and storage solutions for large and mid-size companies.

The re-brand of MRK Technologies is in response to an accelerated company growth and the expansion of its talented expert team and service offerings. During MRK Technologies’ 30+ year run, the company has shifted with the market and has been recognized as an industry leader, earning awards and accolades by industry powerhouses like LogRhythm and Abnormal Security.

“MRK’s commitment to high standards and performance within our Cybersecurity offerings has enabled us to earn and retain an incredible base of customers—many of whom continue to add to the breadth of the services they’re trusting MRK to deliver upon,” said John Tookman Chief Revenue Officer at Inversion6. “Our new name and brand is a reflection of that same commitment, and an unyielding approach to helping companies stay ahead of the always-on, threat landscape. With the unprecedented amount of security breaches in the past 24 months, we are keenly focused on shifting the responsive nature of our industry and working with clients to help them ‘Eliminate Reactive’.”

The Inversion6 name is derived from two main factors that separate the company from other cybersecurity firms. The first is an inverted thinking approach that looks at a situation or problem from different angles and the six commitments that Inversion6 fosters with its customers.

The rebranding will be rolled out in the coming weeks without any changes to existing services. As a part of the new brand identity, the company will debut a new logo and website. Inversion6 is also rolling out a new tagline that aligns with its renewed mission: Eliminate Reactive.

Inversion6 Offerings

Inversion6 key offerings focus on three areas:

Managed Security Services: Inversion6’s SOC (Security Operations Center) is made up of on-shore, badged employees and operates and monitors a suite of best-in-class enterprise-grade solutions 24/7/365. Offerings include:

Managed EDR/MDR

Managed Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

Managed Deception Technology

Managed Network Detection

Managed Autonomous Penetration Testing

Managed Orchestration & Workflow

Fractional CISOs: The company offers a highly experienced CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) team with decades of real-world enterprise-grade security expertise across multiple verticals.

Technology Solutions: Its team of experts have built strong partnerships with leading security, network, and storage technologies, and they work with customers to identify, investigate and recommend solutions that that fit the customers’ specific needs.

“As an industry, if we want to truly stay ahead of the threats and have better, more secure outcomes, we must dare to think differently,” said Matt Kennedy, President of Inversion6. “Inverted thinking is core to succeeding in security—thinking like the bad actors, trying new methods and solutions, and embracing cloud. At Inversion6, we’re committed to partnering with organizations to ensure their cybersecurity program stays ahead of the threats.”

ABOUT INVERSION6

Inversion6 is a cybersecurity risk management provider that offers custom security solutions. We provide a full suite of information security services and solutions that help define cyber security strategy, identify and remediate threats and risks, select and deploy the right technology, and prepare and protect you from malicious attacks. From fractional CISOs to a full service MSSP, Inversion6 partners with you to protect your business at every level.

For more information, go to https://inversion6.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn @Inversion6.

