MyFunding.Network Sees Investor Support Upon June Launching of AI Trading Platform

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 27, 2022) – MyFunding.Network, a decentralized trading application, has announced that it has secured more than 416 deposits totaling 50,000 USD from users from around the world despite its recent launching on June 1, 2022.

MyFunding Network

According to the company, some of the reasons for the cordial welcome it has received from crypto investors include highly sophisticated trading bots and a sustainable business model.

A representative from the company thanked the community for their participation, saying that the latter’s support has helped them “build what [they] are today.”

The trading bots developed by MyFunding.Network, powered by modern artificial intelligence (AI), tend to serve as a practical aid to new crypto traders by combining technical analysis, 24/7 market analysis, and professional trading strategies.

On top of these, MyFunding.Network aims to provide a safer and beginner-friendly exposure to the greater crypto market with its simple and easy-to-use interface.

MyFunding.Network also implements a maximum of 3% deposit fee to ensure continuous development and operation. Given that the platform focuses on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain, each deposit requires a separate gas fee to pay the network.

The company also invited other investors to participate in the platform and test out its services. At the moment, the platform accepts Binance Coin (BNB) deposits.

MyFunding.Network was created by engineers who created Oreca.Community, a team of developers who specialize in smart contracts, private blockchains, crypto wallets, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

Meanwhile, for further information, users are encouraged to visit the official website: http://www.myfunding.network/

Company Name: MyFunding Network

Marketing Head: Nina K.

Email: [email protected]

